It was 148 years ago when Kanaye Nagasawa, the first Japanese national to live permanently in the U.S., arrived in Santa Rosa, unknowingly creating a lasting bond between his hometown of Kagoshima, Japan, and the city of Santa Rosa.

That bond and the life of Nagasawa were honored Friday at Paradise Ridge Winery in Santa Rosa, where the current Kagoshima mayor and his delegation met with city officials and residents.

“I’m very thankful for the residents of Santa Rosa that they really value our relationship, history and knowledge about Nagasawa and Kagoshima,” Takao Shimozuru, the mayor of Kagoshima, said through an interpreter.

At age 13, Nagasawa, who came from a high-ranking samurai family, was illegally smuggled from his hometown to the United Kingdom to learn Western culture.

At the time of Japanese isolationism, it was illegal for Japanese citizens to leave the country and he had to change his name. Nagasawa studied in Scotland, and later joined Thomas Lake Harris, leader of the Brotherhood of the New Life religious group, and moved to New York.

Nagasawa moved to Santa Rosa at age 23 when he settled at Thomas Lake Harris’ utopian colony in Fountaingrove. He would eventually oversee construction of its iconic Round Barn in 1899, become a wine king and take over the estate.

On July 28, 2007, the property become known as Nagasawa Community Park, a 33-acre stretch of public land with picnic spots, boating, fishing and trails.

But for a long time, not many, except for Nagasawa’s family, were interested in his history and impact on Wine Country, said Steve Amend, president of the Friends of Kagoshima Association.

But there was a resurgence of interest when former President Ronald Reagan gave a famous speech “Address Before the Japanese Diet in Tokyo” during which he spoke about a young samurai student — Nagasawa — and his winery in Fountaingrove.

The Friends of Kagoshima Association recently traveled to Japan to celebrate their partnership with the city, said the nonprofit’s president, Steve Amend.

That is how plans for the Japanese city officials to visit Santa Rosa evolved.

The Paradise Ridge Winery has long taken an interest in the history of Nagasawa, as it is surrounded by land that he and his community turned into vineyards, said Rene Byck, co-owner of the winery.

There once was a small museum dedicated to Nagasawa there but it burned down in the 2017 Tubbs Fire.

And such was the case with the Fountaingrove Round Barn — which has never been rebuilt. People from Kagoshima sent Santa Rosa more than $75,000 in relief and recovery funds in the firestorm’s wake.

On Friday, officials from both cities exchanged pleasantries and gave speeches, along with Bay Area family members of the wine king.

Santa Rosa Mayor Natalie Rogers stood with City Manager Maraskeshia Smith, who earlier had visited the Sonoma County Museum with the Kagoshima delegates.

City Council members Dianna MacDonald, Jeff Okrepkie, Chris Rogers and Mark Stapp were also in attendance. Each gave a speech thanking the foreign visitors.

Historian Gaye LeBaron, a former longtime Press Democrat columnist, was also there. She co-authored a book about the history of Fountaingrove, “The Wonder Seekers of Fountaingrove,” that talked about Nagasawa’s legacy.

Santa Rosa Metro Chamber CEO Peter Rumble also expressed his gratitude, along with several of Nagasawa’s relatives.

Karen Ijichi Perkins, a resident of Oakland and Nagasawa’s great-great-great-niece, thanked the Byck family for honoring her family’s history and for inviting them to witness the event.

“It’s always an honor and special to meet people who are interested in our family’s history, which is really interesting and impactful,” Perkins said.

“He’s the reason we’re here,” she said as she nodded to a photo of Nagasawa on the wall of the winery.

“I’m very impressed,” Shimozuru added. “I’m looking forward to welcoming residents of Santa Rosa to our city, Kagoshima, in the future.”

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.