Police: Forestville bank robbery followed by attempted theft

Two west Sonoma County men tried to rob a Healdsburg bank hours after they robbed another bank in Forestville on Nov. 12, police said Friday.

Guerneville resident Robert Partridge, 48, and Paul Privitt, 44, of Sebastopol robbed a Bank of the West branch on Highway 116 in Forestville about 11:50 p.m. Nov. 12, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday.

On Friday, Healdsburg police confirmed the two men are suspected of trying to rob an Exchange Bank at 131 Vine St. that day around 2:20 p.m.

The incidents were separated by about 12 miles and 2.5 hours and followed a process of one man handing a teller a note demanding money while the other was a lookout.

“They were both involved. One was a lookout at the robbery that occurred in Forestville, and they reversed roles. The other one was the look out in the attempted that occurred in Healdsburg,” Healdsburg police Officer Darryl Erkel told The Press Democrat on Friday.

Partridge handed a teller a note demanding money while Privitt was a lookout during the Forestville robbery, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

During the attempted robbery at Exchange Bank, police say Privitt approached a bank teller and showed a blue money bag containing a note that referenced money.

“He said ‘I want your money. All of it,’” Erkel said. “And after saying that, he stated ‘I’m not kidding.’”

The man gave the bank teller a five-digit account number before leaving without any money.

“It’s very possible he just got cold feet,” Erkel said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Partridge and Privitt were identified as suspects in the Forestville robbery using surveillance footage showing them in a nearby business’ parking lot with a maroon Chevrolet Silverado before and after the theft.

Investigators used its license plate number to identify Partridge as the registered owner, according to the Sheriff’s Office. One of them also recognized him from a previous encounter.

Around 4:30 p.m. Nov. 12, deputies detained Partridge after pulling over the Chevrolet on an unspecified location on River Road.

Investigators searched his Guerneville home and found numerous guns, which he wasn’t allowed to have for being a convicted felon, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Partridge is in custody at the Sonoma County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bail, jail records show.

Privitt was arrested Wednesday on High School Road in Sebastopol and was released after posting $50,000 bail.

Press Democrat reporter Colin Atagi contributed to this story

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.