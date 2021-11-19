Forestville bank robbery suspects arrested

Two west Sonoma County residents were arrested on suspicion of robbing a Forestville bank a week ago, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Guerneville resident Robert Partridge, 48, and Paul Privitt, 44, of Sebastopol were arrested in connection with the Nov. 12 Bank of the West robbery. Both are suspected of robbery, burglary and conspiracy.

Partridge is in custody at the Sonoma County jail in lieu of $200,000 bail, jail records show.

The robbery was reported about 11:50 a.m. at the bank on Front Street.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, both suspects entered the bank and Partridge handed a teller a note demanding money while Privitt was a lookout.

Customers and employees were in the bank but no injuries were reported. The bank shut down for several hours after the robbery while authorities investigated.

Surveillance footage showed the suspects in a nearby business’ parking lot with a maroon Chevrolet Silverado before the robbery and fleeing in the pickup afterward.

Deputies used its license plate number to identify Partridge as the registered owner, according to the Sheriff’s Office. One of them also recognized Partridge from a previous encounter.

Several hours after the robbery, around 4:30 p.m., deputies detained Partridge after pulling over the Chevrolet on an unspecified location on River Road.

Investigators searched his Guerneville home and found numerous guns, which he wasn’t allowed to have for being a convicted felon, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Privitt was arrested Wednesday on High School Road in Sebastopol and was released after posting $50,000 bail.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi