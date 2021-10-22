Forestville breast cancer survivor turns to environmental advocacy to heal, help

Nichole Warwick was sitting on the sidelines of her youngest son’s flag football game when her doctor called to tell her she had stage II hormone-receptive breast cancer.

“Time felt like it stopped,” she said.

The sounds of the game fell silent, but she remembers the breeze rustling the autumn leaves.

She was embraced by her friend who knew something was wrong, and she wept.

In that moment, Warwick felt an intense urge to survive ― to see her sons as men and meet her grandchildren one day.

That was Oct. 1, 2012, Warwick, 46, recalled as she looked over her front yard in Forestville, its trees cloaked in auburn leaves. She’s reminded of that memory and her cancer treatment every fall, although it’s been long enough to reflect and move forward with her life as a mother and environmental advocate.

She’s one of legions of survivors whose journeys have fueled a passion beyond themselves ― to help others and advocate for causes based on their own experiences.

Before her diagnosis she was already a dedicated environmental activist. Her zero-waste lunch composting and school garden program in the Sebastopol Unified School District received a special recognition from Congress in 2012.

Now, Warwick is the leadership programs manager for Daily Acts, a nonprofit that teaches models and solutions for environmental sustainability and regeneration. There she developed the environmental health program and the North Bay Area Environmental Health Network.

Warwick’s work ― her position with Daily Acts is a paid job, but many of the other initiatives are volunteer-based ― has not gone unnoticed. She was nominated for her volunteer work for American Red Cross as part of the Environment Hero award in 2013.

“(Having breast cancer) changed my perception of the environment,” Warwick said. “This work that I'm doing is not only healing me and my soul, it's helping heal my trauma from my experience and my relationship with the earth.”

Making a difference in the community

In 2012, Warwick’s oncologist said she likely got cancer through prolonged childhood exposure to environmental carcinogens.

Warwick grew up in the agricultural community of Merced in the Central Valley. She remembers playing in chemical-exposed ditches near fields close to her elementary school where crop dusters frequently sprayed pesticides. She also remembers the schoolyard was doused with Roundup, the potent and ubiquitous herbicide at the center of a growing number of lawsuits brought by cancer patients.

The dangers of heavy and routine pesticide, and synthetic herbicide exposure for children — backed up by research institutes like the Pesticide Action Network, Californians for Pesticide Reform and the California Department of Health’s California Environmental Health Tracking Program — inspired her to act.

“I think the anger is what motivated me to take action,” Warwick said. “And that mama bear rage. Oh, mama bear in me was like, ‘Oh, I'm going to protect ... we are going to protect all of these kids.’”

Warwick channeled her anger in the healthiest way she could and leaned into advocacy work.

She became a co-leader in the effort to ban synthetic herbicide and pesticide use at places where children learn and play, including city and county parks and school campuses across Sonoma County, starting with her son’s school Forestville Academy in 2013. She heard they were going to spray Roundup on the campus and described her reaction as “raw and reactive,” as it was coming from a place of trauma from her diagnosis.

They were successful in restricting pesticide use and synthetic herbicides which were later banned at all 25 Santa Rosa City Schools in 2018.

In 2018, she also co-founded the Safe Ag Safe Schools (SASS) coalition and became the co-principal investigator in Graton Pesticides Research Project which determines the contaminants in the groundwater and ambient air in Graton.

“That was when I found my people,“ she said.

Barbara Sattler, an international leader in environmental health and nursing who formerly advised the EPA’s Office of Child Health Protection and the National Library of Medicine, met Warwick at one of SASS’s meetings to ban the use of glyphosate-based herbicides like Roundup in public spaces.

“Nichole is a natural born organizer,” Sattler said. “She's done incredible work with children and she is working at this juncture of really looking at how can we shift this paradigm so we can better keep our people healthy.”

Often people who are diagnosed with cancer, or have children with cancer, immediately want to know what caused it, Sattler said.