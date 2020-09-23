Forestville cat hunter launches GoFundMe to rescue displaced cats in Oregon

The Forestville man who became famous for rescuing cats during recent Sonoma County wildfires is back at it, this time in Oregon, and has launched a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of his efforts.

Shannon Jay, a National Park Service officer, is searching for missing cats in burn zones in Oregon and Northern California. This time around, he also hopes to train volunteers to help reunite the missing animals with their families.

Jay launched a GoFundMe to help pay for expenses such as gas, lodging, emergency veterinary care and food. It has raised $15,140 as of Wednesday, surpassing Jay’s goal of $15,000.

“I am over-the-top floored at the donations/support on the GoFundMe page,” Jay wrote on Facebook.

Jay first began looking for cats after the 2017 Sonoma County wildfires and was featured in the 2019 documentary “The Fire Cats.”

To find the missing animals, Jay uses food, traps and even a high-resolution thermal imaging device. He searches for them under rubble and burned vehicles, listening for any whimpering sounds that show the cats may be distressed.

“In the end, it is not so much about the equipment as it is about understanding that these cats are under extreme duress and their behavior has changed,” he wrote on Facebook.

For more information or to donate, visit Jay’s GoFundMe.