Sahaj Singh Saggu, the owner of Speer’s Market in Forestville, died over the weekend after being hit by a falling rock while hiking Mount Whitney, California’s tallest peak.

He was eight days shy of his 27th birthday. Saggu was a Santa Rosa resident and graduate of Montgomery High School.

He was hiking the rugged North Fork of Lone Pine Creek on Sunday when he was struck by rockfall, according to the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office.

SAR RECOVERY- North Fork of Lone Pine Creek On the morning of Sunday, May 12, 2024, the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office... Posted by Inyo County Sheriff's Office on Monday, May 13, 2024

The sheriff’s office sent out its search and rescue team, accompanied by a California Highway Patrol helicopter. The team retrieved his body and brought it back to Lone Pine, the sheriff’s office said.

Saggu’s death was the third fatality on Mount Whitney in a week.

The North Fork of Lone Pine Creek Trail is known to be a primitive trail, with steep and rugged terrain.

“Early spring conditions prevail on the mountain, with treacherous steep snow, loose rock and variable weather,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement following Saggu’s death. “Parties venturing onto Mount Whitney should stay together, turn around before deteriorating conditions become unmanageable, make responsible decisions and be prepared and fit.”

According to Krystin Jones, an employee at Speer’s Market, Saggu was an experienced hiker.

“He just hiked Mount Shasta last month,” she said, adding that he also enjoyed running, pickleball, basketball and golf.

Saggu took over ownership of the Speer’s Market after the former owner Raj Sandhu retired in 2021. The market was established in the 1930s by the Speer family, who owned and operated the store for years.

“He changed up the whole store and brought new life to it,” said Austin Remington, a Speer’s Market employee of seven years. “He had this positive energy about him. He remembered every customer’s name.”

Jones said she had never worked with a boss like Saggu.

“He was so supportive. I’ve worked with other employers before but none of them understood what it means to be a mother of three,” she said. “He really let me put my family first.”

Jones said Saggu empowered her to start her own housecleaning business and was her first client.

“The type of person he is … it’s just unheard of, especially for his age,” Jones said.

Outpourings of support for Saggu’s family began surfacing on social media earlier this week. Services are set for Tuesday, May 21.

His death was first reported by the Sonoma County Gazette.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Amie Windsor is the Community Journalism Team Lead with The Press Democrat. She can be reached at amie.windsor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5218.