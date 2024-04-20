WASHINGTON - The Biden administration is designating two "forever chemicals," man-made compounds that are linked to serious health risks, as hazardous substances under the Superfund law, shifting responsibility for their cleanup to polluters from taxpayers.

The new rule announced on Friday empowers the government to force the many companies that manufacture or use perfluorooctanoic acid, also known as PFOA, and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid, known as PFOS, to monitor any releases into the environment and be responsible for cleaning them up. Those companies could face billions of dollars in liabilities.

The pair of compounds are part of a larger family of chemical substances known collectively as PFAS.

The compounds, found in everything from dental floss to firefighting foams to children's toys, are called forever chemicals because they degrade very slowly and can accumulate in the body and the environment. Exposure to PFAS has been associated with metabolic disorders, decreased fertility in women, developmental delays in children and increased risk of some prostate, kidney and testicular cancers, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The chemicals are so ubiquitous that they can be detected in the blood of almost every person in the United States. One recent government study discovered PFAS chemicals in nearly half of the nation's tap water. In 2022, the EPA found the chemicals could cause harm at levels "much lower than previously understood" and that almost no level of exposure was safe.

The announcement follows an extraordinary move last week from the EPA mandating that water utilities reduce the PFAS in drinking water to near-zero levels. The agency has also proposed to designate seven additional PFAS chemicals as hazardous waste.

"President Biden understands the threat that forever chemicals pose to the health of families across the country," said Michael S. Regan, the administrator of the EPA. "Designating these chemicals under our Superfund authority will allow EPA to address more contaminated sites, take earlier action, and expedite cleanups, all while ensuring polluters pay for the costs to clean up pollution threatening the health of communities."

Under the new rule, companies are required to immediately report releases of PFOA and PFOS that meet or exceed one pound within a 24-hour period to the National Response Center, and also to state, tribal, and local emergency responders.

The EPA said it was important to quickly catch PFAS contamination because delays allow the chemicals to migrate into soil and water supplies. But the rule could also compel companies to clean up contamination that had occurred years before if is detected in the newly compulsory tests.

PFOA and PFOS are no longer manufactured in the United States but can be imported in the form of consumer goods such as carpet, leather and apparel, textiles, paper and packaging as well as in coatings, rubber and plastics, the agency said.

"It's long past time for the polluters who poisoned all of us to be held responsible," said Ken Cook, president of the Environmental Working Group, an advocacy organization. "This comes too late for all the people who were poisoned without their knowledge or consent and have paid the price for one of the greatest environmental crimes in history. But today's designation of PFOA and PFOS as hazardous substances is the first step to bring justice to those who have been harmed."

Shifting the cost of cleanup to polluters is "great news for the many communities grappling with PFAS contamination, many of which are also low income and communities of color," said Dr. Tracey Woodruff, director at the Program on Reproductive Health & the Environment at the University of California, San Francisco. "This is another step toward protecting people from the health harms of this well-known toxic chemical."

But industries that use the chemicals have said that the designation is too expensive and would lead to litigation that could impose new costs on businesses and communities and slow the cleanup of chemicals.

Chuck Chaitovitz, vice president of environmental affairs and sustainability at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement that the designation "appears to prioritize creating new opportunities for litigation." He added that "local governments, landowners, and businesses will now likely have to devote resources that could have been used to improve our environment to fighting frivolous litigation." The Chamber called on the EPA to revisit the designation "and work on a more logical, durable approach."

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, the ranking Republican on the Energy Committee, said the designation could hurt local communities where the economy relies heavily on chemical manufacturing.