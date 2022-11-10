Buy some re-purr-posed items or take home a feline friend at Pick of the Litter’s 25th anniversary events

Pick of the Litter, Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County’s award-winning thrift store, turns 25 this week!

Voted Sonoma County’s best place to thrift seven times over the past eight years by The Press Democrat readers, it is hosting two celebratory events in honor of its anniversary — a sale that ends on Saturday and a special adoption day.

The thrift store’s sale will feature deals on various items, including jewelry, books, crafts, purses, sporting goods, art, books, electronics, and much more.

Here is the schedule for the sale:

Friday - Sale items include art, books, dishes, electronics, furniture, linens, pet supplies, seasonal goods, and items from the re-purr-pose boutique.

Saturday - Sale items include art books clothing, greeting cards, media, personal care, pet supplies, shoes, toys/games/puzzles, vintage goods, and items from the re-purr-pose boutique.

Between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, to coincide with the thrift store’s anniversary, the clinic is bringing as many as 20 foster cats to its administrative offices at 1814 Empire Industrial Ct., Suite G, in Santa Rosa for an adoption day.

Potential adoptive families are encouraged to show up for this special day to check out the cats and kittens looking for homes.

Proceeds from both events will benefit the clinic, which is the longest running Trap, Neuter, Return (TNR) organization in the country, according to Pip Marquez de la Plata, Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County’s executive director.

The clinic’s goal is to spay every unowned cat in the county.

Since 1990, vets at the clinic have spayed and neutered, provided vital medical services, and given second and third chances for more than 40,000 cats through foster, adoption, and relocation programs, according to the press release.

For more information on Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County, go to bit.ly/3EjEC3b.