Former ambassador to Ukraine, Sebastopol resident, weighs in on Russian invasion

Steven Pifer still travels a couple times a year to Ukraine, where he served as U.S. ambassador under President Bill Clinton from 1998-2000. The last few trips, he has gotten an earful.

“People will say, ‘Pifer, you’re the one who negotiated us out of our nuclear weapons!” said the long-time Eastern European policy advisor.

Indeed, Pifer, who grew up in Sonoma County and graduated from Analy High School, was a key member of the team that convinced the Ukrainians to give up their nuclear arsenal following the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

He and his fellow negotiators had good reason to do so. They didn’t want the breakup to lead to five different nuclear states. And Ukraine’s arsenal, he said, would have been the third largest in the world at that time.

“And as I point out, the relationships that have developed since then — with the U.S., with Britain and other European countries — would never have been possible if Ukraine had retained those weapons,” said Pifer, currently the William J. Perry Research Fellow at the Center for International Security and Cooperation at Stanford. “Ukraine would have become more like North Korea.”

But as Russian tanks rolled into the country from three directions Thursday, bearing down on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in an invasion denounced by nearly every nation on earth, it grew harder to cling to certainty that de-escalation was the right approach.

“We made a mistake back in the 1990s,” Pifer acknowledged. “We did not foresee Vladimir Putin and his actions in 2014 (when the Russian president directed violent annexation of the Crimean peninsula). In Kyiv back in the ’90s, we probably wouldn’t have been able to convince Ukraine to give up those weapons if we had anticipated the rise of Vladimir Putin.”

Putin’s aspirations of uniting former Soviet republics under the banner of Russia, and his willingness to resort to ruthless tactics to do so, have changed everything, triggering one of the biggest European geopolitical crises since World War II.

Pifer readily agrees that the affiliations of eastern Ukraine are complicated. The region has deep ties to Russia.

“These two countries have links — historical, cultural, language — going back a thousand years,” he said. “But one of the things we agreed on when the Soviet Union collapsed is that we would define all these messy borders. All the former unions recognized each other. Crimea was part of Ukraine then, and so was Donetsk.”

Putin likes to talk about Russian language speakers instead of ethnic Russians, Pifer said, because there are more of the former.

“When I visited eastern Ukraine back in the ‘90s, I went to Donbass, Donetsk. Even though the sense of Ukrainian identity was not as strong there as in western Ukraine, they still saw themselves as Ukrainians. My guess is there would not be much of a separatist movement there if Russia had not invaded in 2014, an action in which 14,000 died.”

Pifer said his hope for peace began to fade back in December, when Putin’s representatives handed over a set of written demands to NATO.

“That’s not usually a sign of serious negotiations,” Pifer said.

NATO offered some level of arms control near the Russian border and greater transparency in military exercises. Russia in term demanded that NATO promise not to further enlarge its roster of member states, and to pull troops out of all the countries that had joined the organization after 1997, such as Poland. Those were deal-killers, Pifer said.

“I had hoped it could be avoided,” he said of this week’s invasion. “But the last six or seven weeks, I was fearful of what happened this morning. It was the combination of Russian military buildup, which is unprecedented, and then the rhetoric.”

Pifer, who moved to Sebastopol — a Sonoma County town named after a city in the disputed territory of Crimea — at age 12 and later attended Stanford University, spent more than 25 years with the U.S. State Department working mostly on Soviet relations and arms control issues.

While he has obvious professional interest in this crisis, he has personal feelings, too.

“I worry about friends in Ukraine,” he said. “I worry about their families. The Russians so far seem focused on military targets, but there are also reports of bombing civilian areas. And the thing is, Ukrainians will resist. I ask people, What will you do if Russia invades? And I’m talking about regular people, not soldiers. And they say, ‘I’ll get a gun, go out and defend my country.’”

Pifer believes there will be tremendous casualties on both sides. And before hanging up to rush to an appointment, he chose his words carefully for a final message.

“Ukraine is not a threat to Russia,” Pifer said. “Ukraine did not provoke this. This is a war of choice by Vladimir Putin.”

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.