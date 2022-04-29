Longtime Bay Area meteorologist Joel Bartlett leaves behind legacy of caring for horses in Sonoma County

After decades of informing Bay Area television viewers meteorologist Joel Bartlett, who died March 31 at age 81, dedicated himself to animals in retirement, living on a Sonoma County horse ranch and working with local nonprofit organizations.

Born on Feb. 3, 1941, in Atlanta, Bartlett became a meteorologist while in the Air Force in the 1960s and moved to Sausalito to work for Pacific Gas & Electric Co. before joining San Francisco CBS station KPIX in 1974. In 1989, he joined ABC-owned KGO until his retirement in 2006.

Bartlett came to riding relatively late in life, in his 50s. He was introduced to horses by a neighbor while living in Mill Valley. The neighbor took him on a trail ride and that was all it took; he was hooked on horses, according to his wife, Bay Area equestrian Sahar Bartlett. The couple met at a fundraiser for nonprofit Marin Stables and Trails, of which Sahar was a board member, in 2007. They married while on a trip to New Zealand in 2011.

“What a gentleman and a comedian! He exuded such a kind and easygoing affect,” wrote Sahar in an email. “From the first moment I met Joel I could feel his passion for animals and remarkable kindness and sensitivity towards people.”

The Bartletts purchased a ranch in northwest Santa Rosa in 2012, primarily so they could have horses at home.

“We craved the casual ranch lifestyle; Sonoma County certainly offers that,” wrote Sahar. They spent the last 10 years making improvements to the property, including expanding the barn to hold more horses.

“We came to Sonoma County with two horses, now we have six. What can I say except if you build it they will come,” she wrote.

Apart from riding, Sahar remembered that Bartlett used to love just hanging out with the horses. “He’d find Nugget, our Palomino, often ‘helping’ him while on the tractor. Sam, another one of our horses, knew Joel would carry treats in his pocket, so Sam would always shake Joel down til he got his horse cookies. Happy hour was religion around here, and often we’d have it next to the horses. He used to say he just felt ‘whole’ when he was with his horses.”

In addition to living the ranch lifestyle, the Bartletts worked tirelessly to save and care for horses throughout Sonoma County. The couple contributed time and money to Sonoma Equine Rescue Rehab & Adoption, where Sahar serves on the Board of Directors. The Petaluma nonprofit helps rescue, rehabilitate and rehome horses in the North Bay,

Bartlett also served on the board of Giant Steps Therapeutic Equestrian Center in Petaluma, was president for a time of the Marin Horse Council and donated his time and talent for groups like Marin Stables and Trails and Ocean Riders of Marin, which offers a variety of equine and nature programs and workshops to both youth and adults.

“Though Joel had a wonderful and highly visible career as the Bay Area’s weatherman, he was really a simple, down-to-earth man. He was the same person off camera as on,” wrote Sahar. “He treated all people and animals with the ultimate respect and dignity. He cared so much about all living creatures. Anyone who was privileged to know Joel would agree.”

Before his death, Bartlett asked that donations be made in his memory to Sonoma Equine Rescue Rehab & Adoption. To donate, go to bit.ly/3OLAiNn.

In addition to Sahar, Bartlett is survived by daughter, Cory Bartlett; son, Todd Bartlett; stepson, Alex Demos; and brother, Jerry Bartlett.