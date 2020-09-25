Former Black Santa Rosa Junior College faculty taking role in college’s push for racial equity

Santa Rosa Junior College didn’t have to worry about diversity on the Academic Senate because they had Greg Granderson, one of the few Black faculty members on the Santa Rosa and Petaluma campuses.

That was the unsettling comment from one of his colleagues during a senate discussion in the early 2000s. The governing teachers body at Sonoma County’s largest college was debating ways to diversify faculty, and at least one member thought the goal already had been achieved.

Granderson, 70, now a retired 25-year SRJC counselor and former Petaluma campus dean of student services, remembers the uncomfortable quiet that washed over the room many years ago. He waited for a response from the senate president after his token status was called out, but it never came.

“You could have heard the proverbial pin drop, but the only response was complete silence,” Granderson said. “I left the meeting and that’s when I decided I’d run for president of the senate,” which he led from 2002 to 2004 and again in spring 2008.

Efforts at SRJC to revive ethnic studies and broaden opportunities for Black students and employees have created new lanes for former leaders like Granderson, who are now being offered a voice as the college takes more focused action to confront racial disparities.

In the wake of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor’s deaths and numerous high-profile incidents this year involving race, equity issues have moved to the forefront at the college. The seismic shift has been a stark contrast to the college’s priorities at the twilight of Granderson’s career in the late 2000s, a time when a dwindling ethnic studies curriculum was removed with little acknowledgment or resistance.

“It doesn’t take much to see things are missing if you are, in fact, a person of color and you work at an institution that, at that time, was 95% white,” Granderson said of his time at “probably the best school, as far as getting a good education,” for whom he worked.

”But it had been such a white institution for so long, it saw no need for issues of diversity, for issues around ethnic studies courses,“ Granderson said. ”As an institution, it said, ’Hey our students are transferring to major universities, so we must be doing the right thing.’ ”

The removal of ethnic studies at SRJC was a casualty of circumstances, he said.

A succession of departures in the early 2000s involving full-time faculty members like professor John Ray, who steered the curriculum but left the college for medical reasons, led to a downswing in interest in the classes. In the absence of tenured teachers, it was an easy target for removal when the college was still distributing printed course catalogs by mail and administrators were asking every department to shed classes so they could fit the offerings in a compact brochure, Granderson said.

Ethnic studies courses, which examined the intersections of race with history and literature, weren’t maliciously removed, Granderson said, but they weren’t consciously protected, either.

That’s now left a lengthier process ahead for the college as it fulfills the top demand from the Black Student Union and revives the courses. A new committee of students, teachers and college officials is set to begin the groundwork by crafting a vision for the new curriculum before each class is constructed. They will then have to get each approved by the Academic Senate, college President Frank Chong and the California Chancellor's Office.

Without an expedited process for ethnic studies courses, similar to what the California State University system has promised for the new graduation requirement at its 23 universities, the effort at the junior college level could take years to realize.

However, Chong said he was hopeful the community college system would follow suit.

In the meantime, Granderson and several other retired faculty of color are being recruited to help guide the efforts, as well as broader social and racial equity reforms on campus.

“I’m happy that the college is welcoming discussion,” he said. “I can’t tell you if, in fact, a year from now the college would have done anything. But I’m pleased the institution is open to discussion and a guy like Frank is willing to put it on the front burner.”

Chong, an ethnic studies major at UC Berkeley, has pushed for greater student and staff diversity since he arrived at SRJC in 2012, after working at the U.S. Department of Education under President Barack Obama. Since then, the campus has made progress.

SRJC this year reported 76 of its 291 full-time teachers are from a nonwhite ethnicity, an increase of as much as 55% since 2011, according to figures provided by its human resources department.

Of the college’s more than 850 employees, nearly 6% are Black, which is higher than the county’s 2% population. And about 2% of SRJC’s 20,950 students counted this fall are Black students.

Even with statistical gains toward a more multicultural campus, the people who represent those figures say the college experience falls short. The Black Student Union has demanded more scholarships for Black students at SRJC, the hiring of a Black counselor and a dedicated community center to feel a greater sense of belonging.

Chong has embraced the students’ agenda, even as the college faces budget challenges and declining enrollment, which has dropped by more than 20% over the last nine years.

“That’s one of our goals — to hire more people of color, more LGBTQ, disabled, representing everything and everyone we see in our community,” Chong said. “It’s been a slow and steady transition. Hopefully (this summer’s movement) will accelerate that.”

Former faculty members like Granderson also have provided institutional knowledge and guidance to young people in the community who have been leading the local push this year for change.

Some even helped the students craft the initial demands that were given to SRJC campus leaders, linking teachers and students, said Delashay Carmona-Benson, co-president of the Black Student Union.

Comprehensive racial training is underway, as is sensitivity training that will help staff members gain awareness about the unique racial experiences that may have shaped their colleagues, she said.

Carmona-Benson said so far SRJC is stepping up.

"BSU is really going hard for our Black staff,“ she said. ”We’re all helping each other as more of our demands come forward.“

