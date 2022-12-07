Former Cal Fire division chief resigns from new job, employer says criminal charges loom

Mark Lawson, a former Cal Fire division chief in Merced County, has resigned from his job as the newly-hired fire chief in Sparks, Nevada after city officials there said they’ve become aware of “serious criminal charges” expected to be filed against him.

Lawson was hired by the City of Sparks on Nov. 28 after a 30-plus year career in the fire service, including serving as assistant chief/division chief of operations for the Cal Fire Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit.

He resigned on Monday after meeting with Neil Krutz, the Sparks city manager. The fire chief’s job paid, $200,000 plus benefits, according to the Reno Gazette Journal.

In a video statement to fire department employees, Krutz described the loss of the new fire chief as “horrible news.” But he added that last week city officials became aware that serious criminal charges were pending against Lawson.

Krutz said the city checked out the information and found it to be credible. He met with Lawson, asked for his resignation and he granted it, he said in the video, posted on YouTube.

“I was excited to bring Chief Lawson on board and felt a sense of excitement in working with him,” he said in the video. “Unfortunately, given the severity of the charges that are coming down, I felt it appropriate to part ways.”

The city has declined further comment on the issue and Krutz’s video statement does not say what the pending charges are or what county they originate from.

Matthew Serratto, chief deputy district attorney in Merced County, said he was not aware of any pending cases against Lawson.

“We do not have any information in our database about any cases involving him,” Serratto said.

Officials with the Washoe County District Attorney’s office could not be reached for comment Tuesday.