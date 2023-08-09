A former Cardinal Newman High School student contends his removal from the football team and subsequent expulsion earlier this year was an act of retaliation by campus leaders who sought to punish him for privately — and then publicly — speaking out about racist and discriminatory comments made toward him and other football players of color by the team’s head coach.

Lonzo Arterberry’s lawsuit, which was filed July 27 on his behalf in Sonoma County Superior Court by his father, Jerome Arterberry, lists a number of defendants, including the school, his former head coach Richard D. Sanchez, Linda Norman, Cardinal Newman’s president and the superintendent of schools for the Catholic Diocese of Santa Rosa, Monica Mertle, the school’s director of Athletics and Human Performance, and 20 unidentified others.

The Santa Rosa 17-year-old’s suit accuses the defendants of breach of contract, breach of covenant of good faith and fair dealing, retaliation, discrimination, intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress, and negligent hiring, supervision and retention.

The breach of contract, the lawsuit states, relates to the school’s alleged failure to supervise Sanchez and protect Lonzo, who is Black, from bullying, harassment and racism.

The suit also contends the “defendants knew or should have known their actions were likely to injure plaintiff” and that they had “willful and conscious disregard of plaintiff’s rights.”

Besides attorney’s fees, and various damages, including compensatory and punitive, the suit seeks a minimum of $4,000 based on the violation of the Unruh Civil Rights Act, which prohibits businesses in California from discriminating against all people within the state’s jurisdiction.

Calls to each of the defendants were not immediately returned on Tuesday, though Sanchez declined to comment on the matter in March when he was asked about this situation by a Press Democrat reporter.

Michael Miller, Lonzo’s attorney, also declined to comment on Tuesday and referred to the lawsuit for specifics on the allegations against Sanchez.

“He gave players of color racist nicknames, such as Fried Chicken, Taco Bell, Green Card and Gardener,” the lawsuit states.

The suit also contends that when Lonzo “asked for help from defendants to address defendant Sanchez’s conduct, they retaliated and expelled him from Cardinal Newman, likely ending his chance at a football scholarship to attend college.”

The expulsion, the lawsuit states, was carried out via email and was “falsely” attributed to the Arterberry family “not following Cardinal Newman’s Christian Code of Conduct for not meeting with the defendants, after they had already met a number of times and indicated their willingness to meet further as set forth in an email of Feb. 22, 2023, to the defendants.”

As a result, Lonzo, the suit continues, “suffered and continues to suffer serious emotional distress.

Lonzo now attends Windsor High School, Miller said.

The allegations

Lonzo began attending Cardinal Newman as a freshman in 2020 and played varsity football through his junior year, when he was a team captain.

Sanchez has been leading Cardinal Newman’s program since summer 2021 when he was hired to replace the Cardinals’ longtime coach Paul Cronin.

During his two seasons at the helm, Sanchez has led the Cardinals to a 16-9 overall record with two trips to the North Coast Section Division 4 title game.

His comments, contained in the lawsuit, were allegedly made on a number of occasions starting with summer football practice sessions in 2021.

In July of that year, a Hispanic player missed practice because he was vacationing in Mexico with family. According to the lawsuit, upon learning that the player was out of the country, Sanchez said, “Still? He probably lost his green card.”

A month later, that student complained to Lonzo after Sanchez allegedly referred to him as “Taco Bell.”

During a team meeting in November 2021, according to the lawsuit, Sanchez approached Lonzo and two other players — who are all Black — and said, “I can’t have all of you ‘brothas’ sitting together, this ain’t segregation. Spread out and mix in.”

In another instance that took place after a team practice a year later, according to the lawsuit, the team was discussing a rule limiting the amount of eye black players could use on their faces.

Sanchez, according to the suit, turned to Lonzo and “said directly to him, ‘I’m not gonna say any names ZO! No doing this! Looking like you just ate some damn fried chicken,’ as he pantomimed smearing eye black all over his face.”