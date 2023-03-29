Former Cloverdale principal charged, attorney says he did nothing wrong

Criminal allegations against a former middle school principal in Cloverdale are unfounded and the matter needs to be resolved efficiently so the community can heal, his defense attorney said Wednesday.

Mark Lucchetti, who once oversaw Washington Middle School in Cloverdale, is charged with five counts of failure of a mandated reporter to report child abuse or neglect.

The charges, all misdemeanors, were filed in November and information is still being collected and reviewed before he can be arraigned, Lucchetti’s defense attorney, John LemMon said.

The matter was briefly discussed in Sonoma County Superior Court Wednesday before it was continued to May 24.

Following the proceedings, LemMon said his client “has done nothing wrong” and is still involved in education.

“Mr. Lucchetti is doing fine,” he said. “He’s moved on as, apparently, have most of the superintendent’s office and others involved in these unfounded allegations.”

Lucchetti was a 27-year administrator and teacher popular among students and parents, but he’s facing charges that line up with allegations made last year by Cloverdale Unified School District officials.

He was placed on leave in February 2022 while a district-hired investigator looked into allegations against Lucchetti, including that he did not report and investigate alleged teacher misconduct.

Lucchetti resigned in October after he and the district reached a settlement to a lawsuit he filed last year disputing allegations against him.

The district’s three-month investigation found Lucchetti did not file a report with child protective services — despite being mandated to do so by law — after a student reported a physical education teacher touched her inappropriately.

Cloverdale police later launched an investigation before contacting the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office for assistance with the investigation before charges were filed.

A criminal complaint shows three separate incidents occurred during the first half of October 2021 and the others were on Dec. 1, 2021 and Feb. 16, 2022. It adds the defendant intentionally concealed his failed response.

On Wednesday, Cloverdale Police Chief Jason Ferguson verified the PE teacher was investigated and a case was forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

Lucchetti told the investigator he did not see intent on behalf of the teacher and did not feel the act was malicious, according to a report released in October.

The student’s mother told The Press Democrat last year she felt Lucchetti handled the situation appropriately and concurred the teacher had not acted maliciously.

She said her daughter was in a girls’ locker room on Feb. 16, 2022. She just finished changing clothes when the male PE teacher opened the door to let other girls in.

The daughter was concerned the teacher could have seen her changing if he entered moments sooner. The family requested a change to school locker room protocol and Lucchetti cooperated, the mother said.

But the report presented two other allegations against Lucchetti from additional students saying the teacher touched them. The investigator interviewed 17 students and only one said Lucchetti had asked her about interactions with the teacher.

The investigation also concluded Lucchetti did not contact parents of any students who made complaints about the teacher.

Last year, students staged walkouts in support of Lucchetti. Parents on social media said he would have prevented a campus fight in June.

The matter surrounding Lucchetti fueled existing demands for Cloverdale Unified School District Superintendent Betha MacClain to resign.

She announced her resignation effective Feb. 1 and a new superintendent, Glen Senestraro, was announced earlier this month.

