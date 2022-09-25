Former Cloverdale principal placed on unpaid leave

Former Washington Middle School Principal Mark Lucchetti, put on paid leave earlier this year and later demoted to a teaching position, says he has now been put on unpaid leave and is being considered for dismissal.

In an interview Thursday, Lucchetti discussed the struggles he’s faced while fighting what he said are baseless allegations that he failed to properly investigate and report accusations from female students about the behavior of a male physical education teacher.

He said he filed a lawsuit against the district Aug. 3 that asserts the school’s initial complaint against him — that he had failed to file a report of the situation with the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing — “was not substantial in nature and contained trivial allegations.”

Lucchetti was placed on indefinite paid leave by the district in late February following the incident, according to a letter sent in August from Cloverdale Unified School District Board President Jacque Garrison.

As of Sept. 18, Lucchetti said he’s been placed on unpaid leave.

Cloverdale Unified School District Superintendent Beth MacClain said the district “cannot comment on Mr. Lucchetti’s pay status at this time, other than to state he remains an employee.”

Garrison said she also couldn’t comment.

Lucchetti said he doesn’t know what triggered the district to stop paying him and was surprised the notice hadn’t come before Aug. 1, when he was demoted to the position of teacher and was able to join the California Teachers Association union.

He has also filed a complaint of misconduct with the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing that accuses MacClain of “using public resources to carry out a personal vendetta” against him. It also states she “fabricated evidence, misrepresented witness statements, repeatedly lied and engaged in unlawful conduct.”

He said the school has become a “safety hazard.”

“From March to June, parents, teachers and students all complained that Washington Middle School was not safe. Fights were common, and bullying increased,” he told The Press Democrat. “At board meetings, parents pleaded for more help but nothing happened.”

In the 21 years he has worked for the district, Lucchetti has garnered popularity. In 2016, his position as dean of students at Cloverdale High School was changed to assistant principal. He reapplied for the new position but was unsuccessful. He was then transferred to Washington Middle School as its principal. Students staged a classroom walkout in protest.

According to the school board’s letter in August, a counselor at Washington Middle School told MacClain that Lucchetti had failed to thoroughly investigate student reports of “inappropriate touching and leering” by a male PE teacher in February.

However, the mother of the student who reported the initial allegations told The Press Democrat last month she felt Lucchetti handled the situation appropriately.

Still, a police investigation into the teacher was launched and continues.

Lucchetti maintains MacClain told him at the time she thought the incident, which involved a PE teacher opening a locker room door to let girls in, which made a girl uncomfortable, said “it sounds like a big misunderstanding with no intent.”

He said they discussed filing a report and neither of them thought it was necessary.

“Everything I did, I ran by my superintendent,” Lucchetti said.

MacClain did not reply to a request from The Press Democrat seeking comment regarding Lucchetti’s account of their conversations.

After Lucchetti was placed on leave, Washington students staged two walkouts to support him.

The students didn’t walk out “because I’m this great person,” he said. “It’s because I put in 21 years of hard work, persistence, integrity and transparency. When students were your No. 1 priority, that’s what happens.”

A student fight and an ensuing disciplinary issue roiled the campus following Lucchetti’s departure. Some parents argued on social media that the problems never would have happened had Lucchetti still been in charge.

In the meantime, Lucchetti said he has interviewed for administrator jobs with other districts.

“The district is in a toxic situation,” he said. “As an administrator, I have hired people over the years. Out of two candidates, I’d pick the one that isn’t in this toxic situation.

