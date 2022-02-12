Subscribe
Sonoma County Regional Park Planner Karen Davis-Brown, left walks with Melissa Kelley of Regional Parks Foundation during a tour of newly acquired Cougar Landing in Hood Mountain Regional Park on Tuesday February 8, 2022. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Former Cougar Landing illegal pot farm now ‘the missing piece’ of Hood Mountain Regional Park

ALANA MINKLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 11, 2022, 5:25PM
Overlooking the valleys and mountains of Sonoma County — even a slice of the ocean — an admired plot of land known as Cougar Landing on the eastern ridge of Hood Mountain has seen and been through a lot.

Once an illegal marijuana growing operation, the parcel of land was swept practically clean in the past five years by devastating wildfires. Although the peak can be seen from at least five different regional and state parks as well as Highway 12, for a while the only big mammals getting an up-close view were passing mountain lions — the property’s eponymous cougars — as well as bobcats, coyotes and black bears.

As soon as this summer the 120 acres will be open to the public as the newest addition in the county’s expanding network of parkland and open space. Sonoma County Regional Parks completed its $1.02 million purchase of the property in late January, expanding Hood Mountain Regional Park to the west.

Park officials had long had their eye on the land as a key piece of natural habitat adjoining the 2,000-acre wilderness park perched above Sonoma Valley in the Mayacamas Mountains.

“You always kind of looked over at the knoll we’re walking to, and we used to look over there and say ‘Huh, I bet the view is really spectacular,’“ Whitaker said on a tour of the property Tuesday.

“The view of it was not though, and that’s another piece of the story.”

Past life: Weed, crime and art

Remnants of the site’s past are ubiquitous.

Pieces of glass, bits of burnt grow pots, piles of pipes and chunks of rusted metal are scattered haphazardly in the red, shallow soil.

Two years ago, the Glass fire swept over the valley and the mountain, searing what was left of an infamous illegal marijuana cultivation site on the property. A previous fire had already destroyed RVs, pot plants and dome-like structures nestled on the site.

“The fire did a lot of our work for us,” said Sarah Phelps, a marketing specialist for Regional Parks.

Sonoma County Regional Parks Director Bert Whitaker locks up a gate leading into the newly acquired Cougar Landing in Hood Mountain Regional Park on Tuesday February 8, 2022. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
“Barking dogs, razor wire, cameras ― it wasn’t a real comfortable (place). It was like ‘I shouldn’t go over there.’” Whitaker said. “It was a mess.”

The land was sold to Regional Parks by Ex Deo Libertas, LLC, whose owners are listed as John Orgon, a former real estate developer, and Kirsha Kaechele, an art curator who created the nonprofit Life Is Art Foundation.

In 2010, the property was registered to twin nonprofits, American Medicinals and the Life Is Art Foundation.

Kaechele told the Press Democrat in 2010 that American Medicinals grew cannabis for patients who belonged to their co-op. Proceeds would go to support the art foundation and provide artists a work space.

In an era before California voters fully legalized cannabis, the collective’s efforts — growing marijuana to support an art commune — attracted nationwide media coverage.

Member of the Life is Art collective wrap themselves in the longest American flag in the world in the marijuana garden they use to support their projects on the shoulder of Hood Mountain in Sonoma County. They are (l to r) Steve Soltis, Kirsha Kaechele, John Orgon.
But neighbors filed complaints about the growing number of barking dogs, unknown visitors, heavy traffic and large generators as questions arose over the legality of the operation.

“There was a two-story scary-looking thing, even scarier when you went inside,” said Karen Davis-Brown, a Regional Parks planner.

“The property was just used for growing and the workers lived in it,” Davis-Brown said. “I remember hiking the Lawson trail and hearing the barking dogs and I ran back to my car.”

Three years later, five people were arrested in connection with an armed invasion of the commune. Orgon was charged and sentenced in connection with two felonies — cultivating and possessing marijuana for sale.

Ben Neuman, retired building and code enforcement manager for the county’s planning department, chuckled when he recalled the property at the end of Cougar Lane, off steep and winding Los Alamos Road.

“It was one of the few properties we received an inspection warrant for,” Neuman said. “Back then it was a rarity because growing marijuana was illegal and it was in such a remote, quiet neighborhood.”

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies eventually intervened, confiscating the crop and closing down a barn used for cleaning, drying and sorting the pot.

The 2017 Nuns fire claimed the barn and the 2020 Glass fire was a deciding factor in the previous owner’s decision to sell the land, according to Regional Parks officials.

A map showing the location of the newly acquired Cougar Landing property on the west of Hood Mountain. (Sonoma County Regional Parks)
“We are so happy to see that beautiful property become part of the public parks system,” Kaechele said in an interview. “I probably wouldn’t have sold it if not to them.”

Kaechele said she gave up on funding her art collective efforts with marijuana profits due to political difficulties and “too many renegades operating in the field.” She and Orgon now focus on community art, music, gardens and food education in New Orleans and Tasmania.

“I would have loved to develop the space for artists and learning gardens but we are both too far away,” she said.

On the front lines of fire

The property served as a crucial staging area for firefighters battling the Glass fire, Whitaker said.

Firefighters created a firebreak on Hood Mountain and used Cougar Landing to stage personnel and gain access to wells in the area. If that had failed, “there’s not a whole lot of options between here and Santa Rosa to get the fire stopped,” Davis-Brown said.

A burned pygmy forest during a tour of newly acquired Cougar Landing in Hood Mountain Regional Park on Tuesday February 8, 2022. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
As Regional Parks prepares for public access, burned trees and large, downed limbs will be removed as needed, “but we’ll let nature do its thing for the most part,” Davis-Brown said.

Walking through the charred oaks two years after the Glass fire, plenty of regrowth is visible. Knobcone pines and bay laurels are beginning to sprout.

Shoots of green were present at the top of Sargent cypress trees that make up a pygmy forest, an uncommon ecosystem that flourishes in nutrient poor serpentine soil.

California fescue, a native grass, covers the ground, as well as other invasive European grasses. Amethyst shooting stars and other wildflowers are also beginning to bloom.

Purple wildflower firecrackers bloom in the canyon during a tour of newly acquired Cougar Landing in Hood Mountain Regional Park on Tuesday February 8, 2022. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
Funding

The Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation provided about half the funding for the purchase, said Executive Director Melissa Kelley, including $50,000 from the Bill & Dave Legacy Fund.

Bill Myers and Dave Chalare are well-known as popular leaders of a local hiking series called Bill and Dave Hikes, which they led for 20 years. After their retirement in 2020, the foundation launched a fund to improve the regional parks in honor of the duo.

“Cougar Landing is an awesome addition,” Myers said. “We have explored it several times, and are very pleased to have been a part of the acquisition.”

The Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, “which has made significant investments in Sonoma County wildlife areas,” Kelley said, also provided $555,000 in grant money.

“Their generosity highlights the significance of this park for recreation and fire resilience, as well as critical wildlife habitat,” Kelley said in a news release.

The rest of the money came through the Parks for All Measure M countywide sales tax, passed by voters in 2018, and park mitigation fees, Whitaker said.

Public access coming

Regional Parks is planning a thorough cleanup of the land as well as an archaeological and geographical survey.

Being on the edge of “urban wilderness,” and at the upper reaches of the Santa Rosa Creek watershed, from a park planning perspective the land is a “missing piece” of the Hood Mountain park, Whitaker said.

Sonoma County Regional Parks Director Bert Whitaker, right, leads Melissa Kelley, center, of Regional Parks Foundation and Sonoma County Regional Park Planner Karen Davis-Brown, left, during a tour of newly acquired Cougar Landing in Hood Mountain Regional Park on Tuesday February 8, 2022. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
With prime views of wildfire-prone zones and three wells located on the property, the land will be a valuable asset in monitoring potential wildfires and putting them out, Whitaker said.

Plans are in place to install a lookout camera, adding to the North Bay’s network of 90 ALERTWildfire cameras, and helping expand wildfire surveillance for Santa Rosa, Kenwood and Glen Ellen.

The parks service expects the area to open to the public as early as August 2022.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.

