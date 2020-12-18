Former deputy asks Sonoma County judge to keep grand jury transcripts secret

Former Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy Charles Blount is asking a judge to keep secret the evidence and testimony against him that led a criminal grand jury to indict him on felony involuntary manslaughter and assault charges in the 2019 death of David Ward.

The 19-member secret panel, which convened in October, decided a criminal trial was warranted after it met behind closed doors to hear evidence about the death of the Bloomfield man, who died in a struggle with Blount after a high-speed chase. Transcripts of the rare proceedings are automatically unsealed and available for public review 10 days after they are delivered to the defendant’s legal team.

But Blount’s attorney filed a 22-page motion Monday asking Judge Robert LaForge to delay releasing transcripts of the grand jury proceedings until the trial had concluded, arguing it could taint the views of potential jurors and imperil Blount’s right to an impartial jury. The attorney, Harry Stern, asked the judge to consider what he described as a political climate with “overt animosity toward law enforcement” and keen local interest in the case that transformed Blount from a private individual into a “celebrity defendant.”

“This case, at this time, presents a recipe for such heightened news coverage and widespread emotional reaction to it, such that the Court must take unusual measures to ensure that Mr. Blount receives a fair trial,” Stern said in the motion filed in Sonoma County Superior Court.

The 1,500-page transcript of the grand jury proceedings are by rule to be made public Monday, 10 days after the defense has received the documents, Sonoma County Superior Court officials said. But that could be delayed, with LaForge expected to consider Blount’s motion to keep the records sealed on Tuesday.

District Attorney Jill Ravitch’s office declined to comment Thursday on the transcripts.

Ravitch had asked Presiding Judge Brad DeMeo to convene a grand jury to evaluate the evidence against Blount, saying she believed it would be more efficient and safe given pandemic-related limits on court proceedings, which has led to a backlog in cases.

Ward led deputies on a high-speed chase on Nov. 27, 2019 that ended at a dead-end road near the man’s home in the rural Sebastopol area. It began when a law enforcement officer spotted his car, which Ward had earlier reported stolen and later retrieved. It’s unclear why Ward initially fled when the deputy tried to pull him over.

When his car came to a stop, Ward appeared confused and did not comply with a flurry of orders to keep his hands up and unlock the vehicle, according to body camera video provided by the Sheriff’s Office. Blount then reached through an open window, wrapped his arm around Ward’s neck and, after a struggle, smashed Ward’s head against the side of the car as another deputy shocked the man with a Taser. Ward lost consciousness and died.

A coroner investigation found that Ward’s death was directly caused by cardiorespiratory collapse, blunt impact injuries, neck restraint and the use of a Taser.

Sheriff Mark Essick stated publicly that he found Blount’s actions troubling and announced he would take steps toward terminating the deputy.

Ward’s mother has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the deputies and the Sheriff’s Office, arguing Blount especially used excessive force. An attorney representing Ward’s mother criticized Blount’s attorney’s attempt to keep the grand jury process secret.

“It’s straight out of the police defense playbook, which is where you deny wrongdoing, you blame the victim and you cover up the facts from public,” attorney Izaak Schwaiger said.

Typically in criminal cases, prosecutors file charges and present evidence and testimony to a judge in open court during a preliminary hearing. The defendants are present and their attorneys can cross-examine witnesses.

Grand jury proceedings are held outside the public view. They are generally less adversarial and prosecutors may also present exculpatory evidence that might lead jurors to decline to indict.

Sealing records and preventing the public from understanding issues in cases of high public concern should not be the answer to concerns about a fair and impartial jury, according to Glen Smith, litigation director with the First Amendment Coalition, a nonprofit advocacy group that promotes government transparency.

“The way you protect fair trial rights is through jury selection, through the questionnaires and the ability to remove jurors that you think might be biased,” Smith said. "That’s a better solution than just saying, ’You can’t see any part of this.’ “

The defense motion included images of inflammatory social media posts about the case. Stern said the public is captivated by the topic of “police brutality” and said homicide charges against a peace officer “are a lightning rod for attention and interest.”

Smith countered that defense attorneys can request certain portions of proceedings be sealed if they are problematic.

“You cannot fall into the trap of simply because there’s greater public interest in a case, you must therefore seal more records,” Smith said. “It creates this perverse dynamic where the more important a case is, by that logic, the less we will reveal about them.”

The motion foreshadows part of the defense arguments Blount’s attorney will mount on his behalf. In the document, Stern claims that Ward “was already on the brink of death with advanced cardiopulmonary disease, and from long-term as well as acute heavy methamphetamine abuse, among other ailments.”

The Marin County coroner who led the investigation also listed acute methamphetamine intoxication, chronic substance abuse and mental illness as significant conditions that contributed to Ward's death.

Schwaiger said he will argue that there is “no factual underpinning to the idea he was on death’s door.”

“If a victim is particularly vulnerable and you do an unlawful act, you don’t get to walk because that individual was vulnerable,” Schwaiger said. “You’re responsible for that. The law says you take your victim as you find them.”

