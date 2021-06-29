Former Fry's Electronics headquarters in San Jose could be razed for massive tech campus

It feels like only yesterday that we bid a collective farewell to the Bay Area's foremost kitsch-meets-tech supermarket chain, the Rainforest Café of all retail: Fry's Electronics.

The company, founded in Sunnyvale by brothers John, Randy, and David Fry in 1985, announced in late February that all 30 locations would permanently close. At the time, just four Fry's were still in business: in Concord, Fremont, San Jose and Sunnyvale.

Now, the stone temple entryway of the chain's headquarters in San Jose might soon go down too, making way for a massive tech campus, reports the Mercury News. The projected 1.92-million-square-foot office complex will consist of seven eight-story office towers standing 135 feet tall, and it is expected to break ground in October 2023, according to city planning documents acquired by the publication.

The first of four phases of construction will entail the development of the first two buildings as well as the demolition of the San Jose store, which once paid "tribute to the first astronomers, the Mayans, with settings from Chichen Itza." In line with the chain's dedication to over-the-top themes and tawdry decor for each storefront, the San Jose location was remembered for the palm trees that dotted the shelves of printers and computer cables, as well as the sound of squawking birds that would emanate from unseen speakers throughout the store and parking lot.

The proposal for the new development at 550 E. Brokaw St. is still pending review from the city as an environmental impact report is prepared. If approved, construction could take until 2031 to complete, according to planning documents.

Social/Newsletter Producer Jasmine Garnett contributed to this report.