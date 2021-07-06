Former Healdsburg mayor remembered as dedicated public servant

In the often contentious world of local politics, Healdsburg’s Peter Foppiano stood out among Sonoma County politicos for his civility, his dedication to good governance and his kind nature.

A two-term Healdsburg mayor, longtime city councilman, and most recently county political analyst for KSRO radio talk show “The Drive with Steve Jaxon,” Foppiano died June 30 after a battle with thyroid cancer. He was 67.

“He was loved by many people,” his wife Marian Barbieri Foppiano said Monday evening. “He was selfless and kind and honest.”

A mortgage broker in his private life, Foppiano was first elected to the Healdsburg City Council in 1984 and served until 1996. His first election broke a city record for the vote margin he secured, according to a resolution passed by the California Legislature in 1996 to honor Foppiano’s public service.

Born in 1953, he was a lifelong Healdsburg resident and the grandchild of first-generation Italian immigrants, his wife said.

In high school he was an Eagle Scout — Sonoma County’s youngest ever — and standout student who kept a collection of trophies from spelling bees, debate competitions, tennis and chess tournaments until his death.

Foppiano went on to graduate from the University of California, Berkeley, where he studied psychology and business administration. He later received an MBA from Sacramento State.

He dedicated himself to his hometown and broader Sonoma County and was as well-versed in the political questions of southern Sonoma County as he was in his own, northern region, political analyst and former Petaluma City Councilmember Brian Sobel said.

“He cared a lot about local politics and what local politics could do for people and communities,” Sobel said Monday.

As such, Foppiano’s politics could not easily be categorized.

He won the environmental community’s support for an ultimately unsuccessful 1994 county supervisor campaign through his promise to protect the Russian River by weaning out gravel mining, according to newspaper articles from the time.

He is also remembered as a driving force behind Healdsburg’s economic growth, who served in public office during a pivotal moment in the city’s transition from farm town to tourism powerhouse.

“Healdsburg was really coming into its own when he was cutting his teeth on politics,” Sobel said. “He understood that and his policies were to embrace that but to govern it correctly.”

Alongside elected office, Foppiano held appointed positions on powerful Sonoma County commissions. He served on the Metropolitan Transportation Commission and the Sonoma County Local Agency Formation Commission, which regulates the boundaries of cities and special districts.

Leaving elected office did not slow the man who was considered by his political peers to be kind, supportive and civil. And, who sought to gently steer the city in a direction he believed was best for its residents, current Healdsburg Mayor Evelyn Mitchell said Monday.

“He did a lot for the community even after,” she said, “just quietly influencing things.”

Healdsburg City Hall will fly the town’s flag at half staff on Tuesday and Wednesday in recognition of Foppiano’s passing, Mitchell said.

The City Council’s youngest member, Skylaer Palacios, posted on Facebook the night of Foppiano’s death to thank him for supporting both her political aspirations and the city of Healdsburg.

“Pete will be sorely missed, though his contributions to our community will never be forgotten,” she wrote.

During his free time Foppiano enjoyed traveling, particularly via cruises in Alaska and trips to a time share in Oahu, Marian Foppiano said. Pete Foppiano was also a fabulous cook and dedicated fan of UC Berkeley’s Golden Bears football team, she said.

During the pandemic, Foppiano began co-hosting the KSRO radio show “The Drive with Steve Jaxon,” joining host Jaxon during the afternoon hours.

Jaxon recalled Foppiano as a well-informed and sharp questioner of political guests who ranged from local officials to national politicos, such as Lanny Davis, a former adviser to President Bill Clinton.

If it was a Sonoma County politician, “they all knew him and enjoyed talking with him,” Jaxon said Monday. “I enjoyed turning things over to him.”

As part of his duties on the show, the Democrat Foppiano engaged in the occasional light political spar with Matt Heath, the chair of the Sonoma County GOP. When the two men disagreed, it was in friendly and professional terms, Heath said.

“The beauty of the way we were able to converse is that it was civil political discourse,” Heath said. “It was just about the issues and we were able to be jovial outside that.”

Staff writer Bill Swindell contributed to this report.

