Former Healdsburg planning commissioner charged with felony assault with a firearm

A former chairman of Healdsburg’s Planning Commission who ran for City Council in 2014 has been jailed on felony charges related to an incident in which police say he armed himself with a pistol and confronted two teens taking photos on his front porch.

Jeffrey Civian, 64, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail Thursday evening on suspicion of two counts of felony assault with a firearm, as well as two charges of felony child endangerment.

Prosecutors had already filed the case against Civian at the Sonoma County Superior Court on Sept. 1, Sonoma County Assistant District Attorney Bill Brockley said.

The charges stem from a 911 call to the Healdsburg Police Department on Aug. 11 regarding two strangers on the front porch of Civian’s home. Police later identified the pair as 15-year-old boys taking photos of Civian’s “nice house” for the social media app Instagram, Healdsburg Police Chief Kevin Burke said.

Burke and Brockley each declined to get into the specifics of what transpired following the 911 call and why felony charges were brought, citing the District Attorney’s Office’s desire to wait until the case proceeded to court.

“Based on the totality of the investigation in the crime reports, the interviews that the police officers did ... we felt those charges were appropriate,” Brockley said.

Reached via phone Wednesday afternoon, Civian hung up once a reporter with The Press Democrat identified herself. He had not returned additional phone calls by Thursday.

Civian, a retired civil engineer, ran for one of two open seats on the Healdsburg City Council in 2014. He placed third after one of his opponents, Brigette Mansell, beat him by 40 votes.

He served as the chair of the town’s Planning Commission at the time of his bid for the seat, and had prior experience as a planning commissioner for Sonoma County and Windsor.

Healdsburg police began their investigation Aug. 11 just after 8:15 p.m., when the department received a 911 call from a home on Second Street near Matheson Street, east of downtown, regarding two strangers on the front porch of a home, Burke said.

“(The caller) advised our dispatch that her husband was going to be going out to confront the two and was armed with a gun,” Burke said.

Officers arrived and located the two teens, as well as the owners of the home, Burke said. An independent witness also spoke to the officers, he said.

Burke declined to provide many details about the nature of the encounter between the man, identified as Civian, and the two teens, citing a request from the District Attorney’s Office to refer inquiries for specifics about the case to their office.

Burke said no shots were fired during the encounter.

Brockley declined to provide specifics about what happened, saying he had an ethical obligation not to speak about the facts of the case until he had an opportunity to present them in court.

Officers took no additional action that night after learning the teens and their parents did not want to pursue criminal action against Civian and determining they needed more evidence in the case, Burke said.

The teens and their parents later changed their minds, however, and officers forwarded their findings to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office on Aug. 22, Burke said.

Prosecutors filed paperwork for an arrest warrant in Civian’s name on Tuesday, the Sonoma County Superior Court website showed.

He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail at 7:11 p.m. Thursday and was being held on $50,000 bail, online jail records showed. He is due in court Monday.

The town’s officers had not had prior contacts with Civian prior to the Aug. 11 call to his home, Burke said.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.