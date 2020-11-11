Former Healdsburg planning commissioner to be tried for assault

Two Healdsburg teens testified Tuesday that a former Healdsburg official pointed a gun at them and applied pressure to the neck of one of the boys during an Aug. 11 confrontation on the official’s property.

“I feared for my life,” said the teen, who testified that Jeffrey Civian, 64, former head of the Healdsburg Planning Commission, held the boy’s neck down near the ground with a gun in the other hand after confronting the pair for trespassing. “I thought I was gonna die.”

At the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Sonoma County Superior Court, Judge Robert LaForge determined there was enough evidence to place Civian on trial for two counts each of felony assault with a firearm and felony child endangerment.

“I found the victims to be extremely credible,” LaForge said.

Steve Gallenson, Civian’s attorney, said his client acted within his rights to defend his property and family when he confronted the teens on his porch that August evening. He also raised questions about changes in the victims’ testimonies from the night of the incident compared to when they decided to press charges.

When confronting trespassers, Gallenson said, “Mr. Civian is allowed to use reasonable force.”

“(He) was coming out to confront people on his porch,” Gallenson said. “There’s no reason for anybody to be on his porch.”

Nevertheless, LaForge declined to drop any of the charges against Civian after testimony from the two boys and two Healdsburg police officers who responded to two 911 calls, the first made by Civian’s wife and the second by a neighbor.

The two teens, whom neither the court nor The Press Democrat is naming because they are minors, answered questions from Deputy District Attorney Matt Hobson and Gallenson about the events that culminated in a confrontation with Civian. The defense did not call any witnesses, which Gallenson said is typical at this stage in a criminal proceeding.

Both boys said they had been walking around Healdsburg together that evening, taking pictures of each other to post on social media. It was the desire for a good backdrop, they said, that drew them to approach the property formerly owned by Civian, which at the time had a “For Sale” sign displayed. The home has since sold, for nearly $3 million, according to Zillow.

The teens said they believed the home was vacant and hadn’t thought about their actions as trespassing. They walked around Civian’s porch and sat on chairs, taking pictures for about a half-hour, they said. One boy said he had between 45 and 60 photographs from the evening on his phone.

When Civian came from the front door and approached the boys, one ran away, and the other said he stood on the porch a few moments longer. Civian pointed a gun at him, which police later identified as a Glock 9 mm pistol.

“He said, ’Get on the f---ing ground right now,’ ” the teen said.

The second boy, who said he ran after spotting Civian’s gun, stopped in a neighboring driveway to check on his friend. He said Civian also pointed the gun at him while holding his friend in place near the ground.

At one point while Civian had his hand on the teen’s neck on the porch, the boy said he told the man that he couldn’t breathe.

“He said, ’Shut the f--- up, you’re no George Floyd,’” the boy said Tuesday. Floyd was a Black man killed in May by Minneapolis police officers who knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes.

That comment, previously alleged by civil rights attorney Pat Buelna, who has taken the boys on as clients, highlights the racial dynamics that Buelna said has caused the boys’ families to see the encounter with Civian as “a racially motivated attack and quite despicable.” Gallenson has denied that race played any part in Civian’s confrontation.

Buelna said in September that the families were considering a civil case against Civian. He was out of the office Tuesday, according to an email response to a request for comment.

Healdsburg Police Officer Frank Patane testified that Civian told police about the reference to Floyd and made an additional comment about what had happened.

“He said he might have watched too many John Wayne films,” Patane said.

The boys both testified that they have either spoken with a therapist or are seeking counseling to help them deal with the mental and emotional impacts of the encounter. One said his grades have been slipping as he’s struggled with school as a result of trauma, and both said they’re fearful when out of the house.

“If I go to a store or something, I’m just nervous,” one boy said.

Civian’s arraignment, for which he received permission to attend remotely, was scheduled for Nov. 23.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.