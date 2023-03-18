Former Napa Police sergeant, union president resigned after investigation into racist comments

A former Napa Police sergeant and president of the Napa Police Officers Association resigned in 2020 after an investigation sustained three allegations about his harassment of other officers based on race and sexual orientation, documents released by the city of Napa show.

And though the city filed intent to terminate Ryan Cole, the former sergeant, he was able to resign and then, six months later, sign a separation agreement with the city.

The agreement relieved the city of legal liability in return for removing documents related to the investigation into Cole's alleged derogatory comments from his personnel file — making the files disclosable to third parties only when required by law or when authorized by Cole.

With the agreement, the city also recorded Cole's separation "as it would any resignation of an employee in good standing," agreed to approve a concealed-carry weapons permit for him, and agreed not to contest any unemployment insurance benefits he might receive from the state of California.

Cole was a 25-year employee of the Napa Police Department who had been a sergeant for about a decade when he resigned on April 29, 2020. That was several months after the city hired an independent investigator, Kramer Workplace Investigations, to look into the allegations of his derogatory comments. That investigation resulted in a Feb. 25, 2020 investigation report that sustained the three allegations, for incidents that reportedly occurred between August 2019 and January 2020.

According to the heavily redacted report, Cole allegedly used a slur for a gay man when referring to the school resource officer role — for sworn officers who work in school settings — in August 2019 when possibly discouraging another officer from filling a vacancy.

Then, on Sept. 4, 2019, Cole was one of several officers discussing a Napa Police command staff decision about potential transfers and employee movements within the department, and he allegedly referred to someone in the agency — the name has been redacted — with an anti-Black slur, according to the report. The conversation involved that "they did not like the direction the Department was going in and decisions he made."

Then-Napa Police Chief Robert Plummer — the first Black person to head the department — was the only Black member of the agency's command staff in 2019, according to city staff records, and Napa Police only had two Black employees overall.

In another interview with the independent investigator, an officer described Cole's alleged comment as to the effect of, "'What do you expect? (Redacted) just another (anti-Black slur),' or 'Another (expletive) (anti-Black slur).'"

In January 2020 — after returning to work late the previous month following an administrative leave that followed the initial allegations — Cole was reported by an officer for allegedly using a different anti-Black slur on two occasions, the report says.

The Kramer Workplace Investigations report found that Cole had "more likely than not" made the comments that were attributed to him by the other officers.

Neither Cole nor his attorney at the time, Michael Rains, immediately responded to requests for comment on Thursday.

Cole claimed culture of racialized banter

In the Nov. 1, 2019 and Feb. 12 2020 interviews with Kramer, Cole said he didn't remember saying the anti-Black or anti-gay comments, though said it was possible he had.

Cole added that he sometimes says things he shouldn't, according to the report, that he was known for "speaking freely and being direct," and that no one had ever indicated they were upset or uncomfortable by comments of a racial nature that he'd made.

But Cole argued he wasn't unique, that "everyone" in the department bantered, teased and used inappropriate, race-related terms, the investigation report says, and that such jokes had been a part of the Napa Police culture for the 25 years he'd been there.

He also said "there has to be a definite culture change within our building" in reference to the banter, that the tone of it and the types of comments needed to change, the report says.

As for the alleged Sept. 4, 2019 anti-Black comment, Cole stated that he had a great relationship with the person in question, and that as president of the Police Officers Association, they often agreed to disagree.

Nonetheless, then-assistant city manager Fran Robustelli sent Cole a notice of intent to terminate on March 27, 2020, following the investigation findings. That started a pre-disciplinary process, which included a negotiation regarding the separation between the Napa Police Officers Association, the city and Cole, according to current Napa Police Chief Jennifer Gonzales.