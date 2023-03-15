Former nun unpacks a forbidden relationship, rules at a time she was devoted to the Catholic Church

March 15, 2023
Judy Theo Lehner smiles broadly in an old black-and-white snapshot taken alongside her first true love. The two Catholic nuns are dressed in full habit, towering trees behind them at a church camp in the Santa Cruz Mountains in 1966.

The casual observer wouldn’t imagine them as anything but dedicated servants to the church, but in “Jesus and Other Lovers: An Intimate Memoir of a Catholic Nun,” Lehner details the physical and emotional bond the two shared for more than a decade after meeting at Presentation High School, then the largest all-girl parochial high school in San Francisco, which has since closed.

Lehner, now 85 and a 30-year Sonoma resident, was a freshman in 1951 when the young teacher – 10 years her senior – captured her heart and inspired her to join the convent upon high school graduation.

The book accounts their secret relationship, sneaking kisses and embraces in hidden locales.

In one chapter, she describes an encounter in the rooftop shadows of an elevator shaft: “When her stiff white guimpe nearly cracked from the force of our hug, she unfastened it and tossed (it) on the gravel. Without her white bib, I could see the white of her neck and the delicate depression in her neck. Boldly, I kissed it. I could feel her breasts against mine …”

Because of the sensitive nature of the book, Lehner uses fictitious names. Her beloved Sister Maureen is one of several who displayed inappropriate actions; Lehner also writes of being fondled by a priest.

The memoir explores Lehner’s turmoil, including the realization as a postulant, rather than a genuine calling when she became a nun to assure a life near Sister Maureen.

“I was a sham,” she wrote, “an imposter.” She also struggled to accept her missions as an elementary school teacher and biology instructor when instead she longed to be an artist.

The desires collide, from the time she met Sister Maureen to the Summer of Love in 1967 towhen Lehner left the San Francisco congregation and moved across the bay to attend art school in Berkeley.

“I think I’ve had a good run,” Lehner said of her life. “I thank God for Berkeley.” That’s where she attended the California College of Arts and Crafts, earning a bachelor’s degree in painting. She later earned a master’s degree in fine arts from an offshoot of Lone Mountain College. Lehner eventually became a fine artist, whose acrylic paintings have been on exhibit, sold in galleries and featured on book covers.

Berkeley also is where she explored her sexuality. “We had a deal,” she said of an acquaintance. “He would teach me about sex and I wouldn’t tell anyone he wore a toupee.”

Unpacking Catholic convent life

In her 421-page book, Lehner candidly details her high school days in the city and the 12 years she spent serving the Catholic Church, providing glimpses into the rules and rituals within the convent.

“I think there’s lots of interest in Catholic nuns. They're kind of a secret society. People want to know what it’s like in there,” she said. “(The book) was sort of written cathartically, and to let people know what the Catholic Church was like.”

Lehner specifically wanted to chronicle her time serving the church, her efforts to be a “good nun,” and the sacrifices nuns make to dedicate themselves to Jesus.

“You know how when you experience something so intense you have to share it? You have to relieve yourself of it, in a way,” she said. “This is a history book, a history of the Catholic Church as it was. It’s important. It’s the end of an era. The institution of American nuns that taught all these kids is over. Their numbers are so reduced.”

In a 2016 survey by the Global Sisters Report, a nonprofit source of news and information about Catholic sisters, stated less than 1% of nuns in America are under 40 and the average sister is 80 years old. In 2014, the Pew Research Center found nuns numbers are dwindling stating the number of nuns, also called religious sisters, in the United States has fallen from roughly 180,000 in 1965 to about 50,000 in 2014. This is a 72% drop over 50 years according to the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate at Georgetown University. The number of priests has seen a 35% drop from 1965 to 2014.

The memoir, said collaborator Ken Miller, is “more exciting than you’d think. Be ready. It’s a little racy.”

Miller, who attended parochial school in Vallejo and met Lehner at a neighbor’s dinner gathering, was intrigued by her memories and stories. He helped her with the graphics for the book, which is self-published.

He applauds Lehner for sharing her story, something she thought about for decades. She started the book in the 1980s, but only fully devoted time to the project after closing her Sonoma Plaza art gallery, Red Wolf Gallery.

Lehner took several writing classes, where she found encouragement from her instructors, including renowned authors Isabel Allende, Anne Lamott and Frances Mayes.

Andy Weinberger, owner of Readers’ Books in Sonoma and also an author, wrote in his testimony for “Jesus and Other Lovers” that the book is a “lively and painfully honest portrait of a woman’s coming of age in San Francisco of the 1950s, forced to choose between her God and her needs.”

A book launch and signing in January was standing room only at Readers’ Books, where Lehner’s memoir was on the bestseller list for nonfiction.

Church was central in her life

Lehner, who has a 50-year-old daughter and 11-year-old twin grandsons, was married for 30-some years to a psychologist she met when both were working for the Berkeley school district. They eventually left for Hawaii, where he had a job opportunity and Lehner became a real estate agent. They’ve since divorced.

While her 12 year relationship with a nun may not be the norm, it was her experience, and one that profoundly shaped her young life.

“It’s a love story of Sister Maureen. I was in love with Sister Maureen,” Lehner said. “It was a passion.”

She became a nun “to be like her. I wanted to be with her.” She tried to convince herself it was “for God, but I was doing it for her.”

Lehner recalls lacking confidence as a young teen growing up in San Francisco’s Richmond neighborhood, thinking her hair was “too curly,” and whose thick, horn-rimmed prescription eyeglasses were the source of “four eyes” taunts by boys. “I just was ugly,” she said.

She, her younger brother and sister went to co-ed parochial grade school within their neighborhood parish. The fourth-generation San Franciscan regularly attended Mass and her brother went to seminary as a teen but eventually left. The church was central in her life.

Looking back, she imagines Sister Maureen would be prosecuted for her actions.

“She’d be arrested for when it all started. I was a freshman. That was a huge seduction,” she said.

‘She was my first love’

While Lehner has no regrets, she does write of questioning her relationship with Sister Maureen after being discovered in a kiss by another nun.

“I knew kissing a nun wasn’t ordinary,” she wrote, “but Sister and I loved each other fiercely. It didn’t feel wrong. In fact, our physical expression of affection seemed natural.”

Although they were never assigned to the same convent, saw each other infrequently after Lehner’s high school days and eventually parted ways, Lehner visited Sister Maureen in the hospital in 1984 after learning the nun was dying of cancer. Twenty years had passed since they last saw one another. Lehner was 46 when her love of decades earlier died at 57.

Lehner emotionally chronicled their final meeting for a writing class. She notes she’ll “always” love Sister Maureen. “She was my first love,” she said.

At the time of their romance, Lehner had never heard the word “homosexual.” She’d been interested in boys as a teen, but found herself drawn to a nun. She didn’t question her sexual orientation, but embraced love as it presented itself.

She questions whether her need for mutual love, and for an intimate relationship, ever made her a true candidate to serve as a nun. She writes of the church’s forbidden physical contact in general, and of the restriction among nuns to develop close, individual ties, referred to as “particular friendships.”

Although Lehner is no longer a practicing Catholic, she respects the church.

“I don’t desire any of those rituals or practices and I don’t go to them,” she said. “I respect the Catholic Church; I want to be very clear, but I don’t need that stuff.”

She still attends funeral Masses “to honor people that have died,” and recently attended a service for a nun she formerly served with in San Francisco.

Ironically, Lehner said, she was approached at the funeral about her book, which was released last fall. She was told, “We heard you wrote a book about us.”

Lehner still honors her time as a nun by keeping part of the religious name she was given upon becoming a bride of Christ. She uses “Theo” – from Sister Mary Theophane – as a middle name and signs her artwork “Judy Theo.”

“I kept Theo,” she said, “just to have a part of my past.”

