Former Petaluma City Councilmember Mike O’Brien dies at 67

Mike O’Brien, a Petaluma City Council member from 2000-08, died Feb. 19 at his home in Tennessee following an illness. He was 67.

He was remembered as someone who was always there to help. When there was flooding in the city, he worked with other Elks at the Elks Lodge to cook for busy first responders.

“On a personal note, when one of my sons was deployed to Iraq for 14 months, he called me every single day or stopped by City Hall to make sure I was doing OK,” said Katie Crump, who became close friends with O’Brien during her years as executive assistant to the city manager. “As a military mom with a son in combat, that meant so much. He is greatly missed by his many friends, colleagues, and family.”

He was born April 24, 1954, in San Rafael, to Richard and Mary O’Brien. He was always an active child, who joined Boy Scouts, served as an altar boy, ran a newspaper route and lead the school’s traffic patrol. With a lifelong interest in service, he followed in his father’s footsteps by joining the California Highway Patrol.

After 12 years of service, he was injured on the job and had to step down from his post. He later became the fleet master for North Bay Corps waste management company, a position he held when he ran for City Council in 2000.

“Mike was a very caring man, dedicated to public safety, supportive of the military and all veterans, proud of our country and our flag. Mike had strong opinions that were tempered with a quick wit and a great sense of humor, and was proud and honored to have served the community as a member of the City Council,” Crump said.

During his years on council, he touted himself as a conservative voice who worked to further the Rainier Crosstown connector and the widening of Highway 101. He even had a local TV show, “The O’Brien Factor,” where he examined local politics.

“Mike was a hard working council member and you always knew where he stood. He stuck to his guns during council deliberations and he was admired for that,” said Mike Harris, who served with O’Brien on the council from 2002-08. “...Solving our traffic woes in town was one of his main goals. In addition, he was one of the driving forces of the revitalization of our downtown core. He will be missed.”

O’Brien promised his constituents he would only run for two terms on the council. After stepping down from his seat, he eyed a term with the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, but ultimately decided not to run in the race that was won by current Supervisor David Rabbitt.

Soon after, O’Brien and his wife retired to Tennessee, where they built their dream home and enjoyed taking cruises all over the world. He was an active member of the Elks Lodge and Free Masons, and prided himself in supporting police and fire departments.

“He had a soft spot in his heart and quietly went out of his way, without taking credit, to help those in the community who needed a helping hand,” Crump said.

Mike O’Brien is survived by his wife of 36 years, Terri, as well as his daughter, grandson, three brothers and nieces and nephews. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.

