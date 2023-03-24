Less than one month after the beloved Pharmaca Sonoma closed, its former general manager has signed a lease to open a similar pharmacy at the same site, tentatively on June 1.

And Sonoma residents are elated.

“This would be terrific news for our small town,” said Sandy Baggelaar. “If this happens, we’ll be the first ones in the door to say hello, congratulations and reestablish our business.”

Regina Baker said, “Our community is well-served by the convenience and personal attention the staff of a boutique pharmacy gives the customers. Pharmaca was more a staple in the community because the personalized service and comfortable environment.”

Aman Garg, who was hired as general manager of Pharmaca Sonoma in 2012 and became the company’s regional pharmacy manager last year, agreed this week to take over the lease on the building at 303 W. Napa St. to re-open Adobe Drugs.

“I’m emotionally attached to the name Adobe Drug as I have been hearing stories from the patients about how good Mr. (Gay) Duer’s pharmacy used to be,” said Garg, who has lived in Sonoma Valley for the past nine years. “I’m hoping to deliver similar care, with love and gratitude. I added an ‘s’ to the name to make it unique, but still the same.”

Mark Bodenhamer, CEO of the Sonoma Valley Chamber of Commerce, said he loves that Garg is bringing back the historic name, with the slight variation.

“It’s a business that people will be rooting for and have an easy time supporting,” he said.

Duer opened Adobe Drug in the Salvador Vallejo adobe (currently occupied by Sunflower Caffe) on Sonoma Plaza in 1951 and relocated it to 303 W. Napa St. in the 1960s. Eventually Dan Phillips took over the business, which became Pharmaca Sonoma when he retired and sold the pharmacy in 2004.

Pharmaca Sonoma closed on Feb. 25, 2023, after Walgreens purchased its parent company, Medly Health, for $19.35 million. Medley had filed for bankruptcy in December 2022, and had 22 Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacies and four Medly Pharmacies in the United States.

None of the 10 employees at Pharmaca Sonoma were given severance pay or benefits.

Sonoma was left with no independent pharmacies and three corporate-owned pharmacies. Pharmaca prescriptions were transferred to Walgreens, the nearest of which is 14 miles away. It left many disappointed with their options.

But Garg launched new hope with Adobe Drugs (not Drug).

“Pharmaca Sonoma has always been my second home, and when I saw the need of the community, it made me want to do this for myself and for the community,” Garg said. “Pharmaca Sonoma was the only place in Sonoma where customers would walk in and talk to heath care professionals who were willing to help right away. We also were always known for providing alternative medicinal approaches for the better well-being of the community.”

Garg’s plan is to bring back the same line of items that were loved by the Pharmaca customers as well as additional items such as walkers, canes and anything else the community needs.

Bodenhamer praised Garg’s initiative.

“We are so lucky to have people like Aman in our community,” Bodenhamer said. “He really listened to the community’s need for a locally run, locally focused pharmacy, and rolled up his sleeves to make it happen. We received many concerned calls and emails after Pharmaca closed, so when Aman came in to share his vision, I was incredibly happy for both him and Sonoma Valley.”

Garg will take over the lease, paying slightly more than $11,000 a month, on April 15. Garg plans to open the retail business on June 1 and the pharmacy soon afterward, depending on when the licensing and paperwork are completed.

“I knew this was in the works,” said Sonoma Mayor Sandra Lowe. “Mark and I met with him (Garg) two weeks ago, and the city of Sonoma and Chamber of Commerce committed to help him in any we could to make sure it will go smoothly.”

Garg will serve as the manager of Adobe Drugs, which will include overseeing the pharmacy section. Initially, four former Pharmaca Sonoma staff members will work in the store — two in the pharmacy and two in retail.

“My goal is to eventually bring the whole Pharmaca Sonoma team back,” Garg said.

He said that he is confident that the store will be successful.

“Pharmaca was struggling as a company, but not the Sonoma store,” he said. “I have had insights over the years as I have been working in the store and as a corporate person seeing financials.

“I am excited to start serving the Sonoma community again and truly appreciate all the support I have been given over these last two weeks.”

