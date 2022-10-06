Subscribe

Former Pope Valley school employee faces multiple sex abuse counts; parents meet principal

EDWARD BOOTH
NAPA VALLEY REGISTER
October 6, 2022, 7:51AM
Updated 29 minutes ago

POPE VALLEY — The weekend arrest of a 33-year-old Pope Valley man on numerous allegations of sexually abusing children and teenagers has led parents of Pope Valley schoolchildren to seek a Monday meeting with the principal for details about whether and when school staff knew of the allegations.

Meanwhile, authorities announced the suspect is under investigation for abuse allegations going back more than a decade.

Benjamin Casas, whom public records list as a former employee at Pope Valley Union Elementary School, was detained by Napa County sheriff's deputies at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at his home on Harness Drive, according to sheriff's spokesperson Henry Wofford. Casas was being held Monday without bail on 19 warrant counts of abusing minors under the age of 15, according to Napa County jail booking records.

The allegations include 10 counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child younger than 14, as well as four counts of lewd behavior with a victim under 15 and at least 10 years younger than the defendant. Casas also faces two counts of sexually abusing minors using "force, violence, duress, menace," or fear of injuring a victim or another person.

A criminal complaint filed by the office of District Attorney Allison Haley describes three victims, two male and one female, who prosecutors say were abused multiple times between 2013 and 2017. The allegations range from kissing, groping and other inappropriate touching of two boys to intercourse with the girl — at her home, in a school library and custodian's closet, and in Casas' car.

The complaint also includes various special allegations that Casas abused multiple minors, took advantage of a position of trust, targeted vulnerable people, and acted with "planning, sophistication and professionalism."

Prison sentences for convictions on the various charges range from one to 10 years. However, a clause covering sexual abuse of a child younger than 14 potentially could trigger a sentence of 25 years to life, according to the complaint.

The warrant was issued in Napa County Superior Court on Friday, according to online case records. Casas was arraigned Monday afternoon, and a plea hearing is scheduled for Oct. 17. He is being represented by a court-appointed public defender, Ronald Hayes Abernathy. Abernathy didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement issued Monday, Wofford of the sheriff's office said Casas' arrest stems from an investigation in which several accusers described abuse that occurred as early as 2010 — both at the Pope Valley school and at other locations.

Casas worked at elementary schools in Pope Valley and St. Helena from 2014 onward, and also instructed children as a piano and dance teacher, according to Wofford.

A 2014 newsletter published by NapaLearns identified Casas as a technology instructor at St. Helena Catholic School. In a statement Tuesday, Rubén Aurelio, superintendent of the St. Helena Unified School District, said officials have no record of Casas ever working or volunteering in that school system.

Parents demand meeting with principal

More than a dozen of the school's parents met Lucy Pearson Edwards — who is in her first year at the helm in Pope Valley — on campus Monday morning to discuss the allegations and why families were not made aware of them earlier, according to Deanna Reister, the mother of a current pupil and two former students at the K-8 school. Most of the parents said they chose not to bring their children to class for the day.

"We would like to see someone approach us openly," Dianna Brownell said during a break in the meeting, which began at 9 a.m.

Parents who spoke with a Napa Valley Register reporter expressed their worries about a general lack of oversight at the school. Edwards, the current principal, is on campus only once a week and her predecessor, Ken Burkhart, was a teacher at Pope Valley as well as the principal and superintendent from 2015 until this June.

Later in the morning, Edwards read a statement at the school confirming Casas' past employment, saying the school is cooperating with the sheriff's office investigation, and announcing that school staff will begin its own inquiry into the case.

"We are horrified and dismayed by the terrible allegations that have been made regarding a former staff member," she said. "We care deeply about the safety of our kids."

School officials have been advised by the sheriff's office that no charges are expected against other employees, according to Edwards.

The Pope Valley school district will call a special board meeting once it can arrange for a representative of the sheriff's office to share more information about Casas' arrest, she said.

After the meeting with Edwards wrapped up, Brownell later organized a meeting of district parents at her house. She noted that the group had met there the night prior for her 40th birthday party, which she said essentially transformed into a strategizing session for the talk with the school district Monday morning.

Concerns go back years

Allegations about Casas' behavior go back several years into the period when Casas was on the school staff, Reister said in an interview with the Register Sunday night.

Archived versions of the Pope Valley school website, viewable on the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine, list Benjamin Casas as its facilities coordinator as late as April 2019. His name ceases to appear in the school's online employee roll starting the following month.

Casas also was listed as a Pope Valley school worker on public payroll websites, including Transparent California and OpenPayrolls.

One of the accusers was a friend and schoolmate of one of Reister's older daughters when the girls were enrolled at Pope Valley, she said Sunday.

"The child, I think, was groomed and intimidated to believe she would break apart Mr. Casas' family if she said anything," Reister said about the alleged abuse, which she said continued for at least three school years.

Disputes about who knew what when

Burkhart, who in August became superintendent of the Alpine County Unified School District near the Nevada border, said Monday afternoon that Casas' employment in the Pope Valley School ended in 2019 after the Napa County Sheriff's office advised him to get Casas off school grounds — but without saying why.

"They advised me to put him on administrative leave, and I asked why, and they didn't tell me," Burkhart recalled. "Because we didn't have any information, there was nothing to convey (to parents). The sheriff's office didn't give us anything, to our frustration. ... Unfortunately, the school district was not given information that we could have acted on."

Regarding the sheriff's office's announcement of Casas' arrest and the abuse allegations against him, Burkhart said, "nothing I ever heard about met that level. Anything that was reported to the school was immediately reported to the sheriff's department."

But Wofford, the sheriff's spokesperson, said Burkhart was well aware of the allegations against Casas — because he had reported them himself.

"In 2016, Mr. Burkhart reported to the Sheriff's office that he had informed Napa County Child Protective Services of the incidents involving Mr. Casas," he said in an email. "As part of the school district's own investigation and disciplinary process, it could reprimand, suspend or even terminate an employee."

Wofford also said that Burkhart "was in consistent communication with our detectives and was definitely aware of the criminal allegations against Mr. Casas." He added that the investigation at that time was not "sufficient for criminal charges."

Several of the parents also said they didn't believe Burkhart's claims. Brownell said one of the accusers talked to her shortly before Burkhart left the school. She, out of concern, called the superintendent to ask whether Casas was allowed on the school's campus given the allegations.

Brownell said Burkhart initially responded "when this happened before," but rephrased it to "when things like this happen," and advised her to call the sheriff's office.

"I was under the impression based on the victim that investigations and stuff have happened in the past," she said.

Reister said Burkhart would have logically needed a reason to put Casas on administrative leave, and that Burkhart was Casas' direct supervisor. She added that she didn't believe that Burkhart was unaware of the allegations, considering his position and because there's been talk about Casas for years.

"He's supposed to know issues regarding discrepancies a parent has with a teacher," Reister said. "It's his job to know those things."

Even after leaving the school's employ, Reister added, Casas continued to spend considerable time on campus, doing volunteer work and visiting his wife, who was and remains an employee, along with Casas' parents. (All three were sent home on Monday.)

Pope Valley Elementary School board trustee Claudia Ramirez is also Casas' sister-in-law, according to several of the parents.

Details of the allegations

The warrant includes a probable-cause statement that cites a female accuser who said Casas — whom she described as one of her teachers — had intercourse with her from the time she was 10 or 11 until she was 13 or 14, and communicated with her under the pseudonym "Justin Smith."

Two male accusers were both interviewed by Napa County sheriff's detectives in January 2019 and described alleged abuse by Casas, according to court documents. One male said he was groped and abused when he was 13 or 14, while the other said Casas hugged him and touched his knee and leg against his will, then did it again "after saying he could not help himself," the probable-cause documents state.

Of special concern to Pope Valley parents, according to Reister, was Casas' role handling technology matters at the small rural school — including handing out computers and repairing and hooking up equipment — and whether that role could have aided him in abusing children.

"We now know this gentleman has been working and volunteering at this school for years. There could be many more (victims)," Reister told the Register. "And it kills me, and it breaks my heart. No kid should ever have to worry about an adult hurting them like this."

In response to Casas' arrest, an unknown number of parents planned to keep their children away from the Pope Valley campus for the time being, according to Reister. The school, the sole campus of the Pope Valley Union Elementary School District, enrolled 57 students in the 2021-22 year, according to Education Data Partnership, a data website jointly run by EdSource and the state Department of Education.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Napa County sheriff's Detective Shamus Stafford at 707-253-6031.

St. Helena Star editor Jesse Duarte contributed to this report.

This story has been updated since the original posting with a statement from the St. Helena Unified School District.

You can reach Napa Valley Register reporter Edward Booth at 707-256-2213 or ebooth@napanews.com, and city editor Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette