Former Pope Valley school employee faces multiple sex abuse counts; parents meet principal

POPE VALLEY — The weekend arrest of a 33-year-old Pope Valley man on numerous allegations of sexually abusing children and teenagers has led parents of Pope Valley schoolchildren to seek a Monday meeting with the principal for details about whether and when school staff knew of the allegations.

Meanwhile, authorities announced the suspect is under investigation for abuse allegations going back more than a decade.

Benjamin Casas, whom public records list as a former employee at Pope Valley Union Elementary School, was detained by Napa County sheriff's deputies at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at his home on Harness Drive, according to sheriff's spokesperson Henry Wofford. Casas was being held Monday without bail on 19 warrant counts of abusing minors under the age of 15, according to Napa County jail booking records.

The allegations include 10 counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child younger than 14, as well as four counts of lewd behavior with a victim under 15 and at least 10 years younger than the defendant. Casas also faces two counts of sexually abusing minors using "force, violence, duress, menace," or fear of injuring a victim or another person.

A criminal complaint filed by the office of District Attorney Allison Haley describes three victims, two male and one female, who prosecutors say were abused multiple times between 2013 and 2017. The allegations range from kissing, groping and other inappropriate touching of two boys to intercourse with the girl — at her home, in a school library and custodian's closet, and in Casas' car.

The complaint also includes various special allegations that Casas abused multiple minors, took advantage of a position of trust, targeted vulnerable people, and acted with "planning, sophistication and professionalism."

Prison sentences for convictions on the various charges range from one to 10 years. However, a clause covering sexual abuse of a child younger than 14 potentially could trigger a sentence of 25 years to life, according to the complaint.

The warrant was issued in Napa County Superior Court on Friday, according to online case records. Casas was arraigned Monday afternoon, and a plea hearing is scheduled for Oct. 17. He is being represented by a court-appointed public defender, Ronald Hayes Abernathy. Abernathy didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement issued Monday, Wofford of the sheriff's office said Casas' arrest stems from an investigation in which several accusers described abuse that occurred as early as 2010 — both at the Pope Valley school and at other locations.

Casas worked at elementary schools in Pope Valley and St. Helena from 2014 onward, and also instructed children as a piano and dance teacher, according to Wofford.

A 2014 newsletter published by NapaLearns identified Casas as a technology instructor at St. Helena Catholic School. In a statement Tuesday, Rubén Aurelio, superintendent of the St. Helena Unified School District, said officials have no record of Casas ever working or volunteering in that school system.

Parents demand meeting with principal

More than a dozen of the school's parents met Lucy Pearson Edwards — who is in her first year at the helm in Pope Valley — on campus Monday morning to discuss the allegations and why families were not made aware of them earlier, according to Deanna Reister, the mother of a current pupil and two former students at the K-8 school. Most of the parents said they chose not to bring their children to class for the day.

"We would like to see someone approach us openly," Dianna Brownell said during a break in the meeting, which began at 9 a.m.

Parents who spoke with a Napa Valley Register reporter expressed their worries about a general lack of oversight at the school. Edwards, the current principal, is on campus only once a week and her predecessor, Ken Burkhart, was a teacher at Pope Valley as well as the principal and superintendent from 2015 until this June.

Later in the morning, Edwards read a statement at the school confirming Casas' past employment, saying the school is cooperating with the sheriff's office investigation, and announcing that school staff will begin its own inquiry into the case.

"We are horrified and dismayed by the terrible allegations that have been made regarding a former staff member," she said. "We care deeply about the safety of our kids."

School officials have been advised by the sheriff's office that no charges are expected against other employees, according to Edwards.

The Pope Valley school district will call a special board meeting once it can arrange for a representative of the sheriff's office to share more information about Casas' arrest, she said.