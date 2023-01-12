Sebastopol-based Bachan’s Japanese barbecue sauce company has been gaining popularity nationwide since launching commercially in 2019, and the company’s newest fan, former reality TV star Bethanny Frankel, just raved about the brand to her 2.9 million followers on Instagram.

Frankel, a former star of “The Real Housewives of New York City“ and founder of the lifestyle brand Skinnygirl, posted a video to her Instagram account Wednesday of her tasting Bachan’s hot and spicy sauce. By noon Thursday, the video had been viewed by nearly a million people.

In the video, Frankel calls the sauce“finger-licking good” and describes it as smoky, tangy and sweet while dipping sushi rolls into the sauce. At one point in the video, Frankel nearly spills the sauce, and says “it’s so good, I don’t want to waste it” while pouring spilled sauce back into the bottle.

Founded by Sebastopol native Justin Gill, recently named one of The Press Democrat’s “23 to watch in 2023,” Bachan’s sauces are inspired by his grandmother’s recipe and distributed across the country. Locally, the sauces — which include the original recipe, hot and spicy, Yuzu sauce and gluten-free sauce — can be found on the shelves of grocery stores like Pacific Market and Oliver’s Market and at bachans.com.