Former reality TV star Farrah Abraham files suit against Dominic Foppoli over rape allegations

Reality television star Farrah Abraham is suing disgraced former Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli in Sonoma County Superior Court over accusations that he drugged and raped her at his friend’s residence in Palm Beach, Florida in late March 2021.

The lawsuit, which was filed in December but made public Tuesday, marks the third active civil suit against Foppoli, who has been publicly accused of rape, sexual assault or misconduct by fourteen women and appears to be living in Italy. He has not been formally served with the most recent suit.

Abraham is represented locally by attorney Traci Carrillo, who separately is litigating the case of seven anonymous women, whose accounts match those documented in news reports after allegations against Foppoli first became public through a San Francisco Chronicle investigation in April 2021.

But Carrillo is joined in the Abraham suit by Spencer Kuvin, a high-profile litigator who successfully brought civil lawsuits for the victims of financier and serial sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein. Kuvin, based in Palm Beach, is currently suing Prince Andrew on behalf of a woman who says the prince abused her at age 17.

Like the other two Foppoli lawsuits, Abraham’s complaint, which was filed in late December, also names Foppoli’s Christopher Creek Winery as a defendant. Abraham has accused Foppoli of drugging her at a tasting for the winery in the ritzy Florida locale.

The lawsuit “goes to show a consistent and predatory pattern of behavior,” Carrillo said. “You see concerns of drugging and sexual assault and taking advantage of the opportunities that (Foppoli) creates in a predatory manner. This is just one more consistent piece of a very clear pattern of predatory behavior.”

Foppoli did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Carrillo’s law firm succeeded in serving Foppoli last spring in the suit seven women filed in April of last year. But in a separate case, brought by an anonymous Montana woman who accuses the former mayor of raping her at age eighteen, lawyers have been unable to serve him.

And in Abraham’s case, they have not yet served Foppoli. Both Kuvin and Carrillo expressed confidence they would serve him eventually.

“We’ll get him, it’s just a matter of when,” Kuvin said.

Foppoli remains under a criminal review by the California Attorney General’s office, which has had possession of an investigation conducted by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office since March 2022. A criminal investigation into Abraham’s claims by the Palms Beach Police Department was halted due to a lack of evidence.

Foppoli also faced a criminal investigation in Reno, Nevada. The Press Democrat was unable to immediately determine the status of that investigation Tuesday.

