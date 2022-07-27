Former residents of Steamer Landing homeless encampment file new motion against Petaluma

A group of residents who lived at a homeless encampment at Steamer Landing Park are taking the city of Petaluma back to court, claiming police violated a court order while vacating the site in June, according to recent court records.

The group filed a motion June 14 calling for the court to show cause of contempt, stating that when the Petaluma Police Department conducted a sweep of their encampment, located off D Street near the SMART tracks, officers violated court orders by allowing campers’ belongings to be thrown away instead of providing safe storage while they sought somewhere else to stay.

“I don’t know of a single person who had their property stored,” Robert Tournahu, who is leading the effort, said in a statement filed on the court’s website.

On Oct. 5, 2021, nearly two dozen people at the encampment filed a request in the U.S. District Court of San Francisco to stop police from removing residents from the Steamer Landing site. Judge Edward Chen granted the injunction, and extended it three times in a series of hearings.

Chen allowed the injunction to expire June 10, declaring that city leaders had done everything in their power to provide people at the encampment with services and shelter options. Police vacated the encampment June 13 and 14.

Body camera footage released to the Petaluma Argus-Courier shows officers talking to campers June 13 and notifying them they would provide storage for valuables for up to 90 days at the police department. The residents say that did not happen.

Robyn Eads said police told her they would safely store her belongings — which included personal childhood memorabilia, clothing, books and hygiene products — but she later discovered those belongings were gone.

“Officers told me specifically to set my property, that they’d store, off by the patrol car and that they’d add it to the truck, but it turns out they left it behind for other civilians to obtain,” Eads said in a statement filed on the U.S. District Court website.

Lt. Nicholas McGowan with the Petaluma Police Department said officers met with every person at the site and informed them they should let an officer know if they had property they would like to have stored. He said police offered plastic bags and provided evidence tags to people whose property was accepted for storage so police could identify and track the property.

“Every item of property that was designated for storage by any of the unsheltered community members at the park was taken to storage,” McGowan said in a statement filed in court records. “There was nothing that was designated for storage by any unsheltered community member that was not accepted by (Petaluma Police Department) for storage.”

Police did not store property that appeared abandoned, he added.

“The abandoned items appeared to consist of broken, damaged, soiled, or hazardous debris and trash,” McGowan said.

It was unclear how many personal items were taken by police for storage. A request for that information sent to the city’s attorney Tuesday was not immediately returned.

In their motion, some residents also claimed they did not receive proper notification of the encampment’s clearing. But McGowan said police began posting notices — in English and Spanish — beginning May 18 at the park’s entrances.

Robbie Powelson, an advocate with the California Homeless Union who said he stayed at Steamer Landing Park for about 12 hours the day police began clearing it, also claimed in the motion that police retaliated against him for trying to assist residents.

“If you interfere or delay our operation here, then you are subject to arrest,” one officer was heard saying to Powelson in body camera footage after another officer was heard questioning Powelson about unpaid parking tickets.

McGowan argued Powelson was providing residents with “conflicting instructions” at the site, which made it more difficult for officers to do their job.

“Mr. Powelson became argumentative and began directing the unsheltered persons on site not to interact with the (Petaluma Police Department),” McGowan said in his statement. “He repeatedly interjected himself in the discussions between (Petaluma police) and individuals in the encampments, directing individuals what to say and encouraging them to not engage in dialogue with the (Petaluma Police Department).”

A hearing on the motion has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 6 in the U.S. District Court in San Francisco.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.