Former Ridgway High School principal, Carroll Lee Dillon, dies at 85

Friends and family of Carroll Lee Dillon remember him as adventurous, wholehearted, loving and strong-minded.

He formed many friendships and made a lasting impression on students and teachers during his time as a teacher, coach and principal in Santa Rosa, said Judith Dillon, his wife.

Dillon was born in Santa Cruz in 1936. He received his Bachelor of Arts at San Francisco State in 1958. He later joined the army as a medic and was stationed in Spokane, Washington. After his return to the Bay Area, he received his Master's in Education at UC Berkeley in 1975.

He taught at Horace Mann Junior High in Los Angeles, then Lincoln High School in San Francisco, where was also a baseball and football coach, until 1968.

That’s when he moved to Novato, where he was a founding staff member at San Marin High School and started and coached the first football and baseball teams.

In 1973 he married the love of his life, Judith, and they moved to Santa Rosa.

He began teaching at Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa in 1975. Five years later, he relocated about three miles away to become Principal of Ridgway High School. He remained there until his retirement in 1995.

Post-retirement, Dillon was the principal at Hanna Boys Center, a residential youth treatment center in Sonoma, until the couple moved to Maui in 1998, fulfilling a lifelong dream of Dillon’s, Judith said.

“He was stubborn in some situations but extremely loving in others,” she said.

In the last 20 years, the couple embarked on many adventures, visiting friends and conducting home exchanges in Scotland, Ireland, France, Italy, Netherlands, Tasmania and New Zealand.

Home exchanges “enabled us to travel the world,“ Judith said.

They exchanged houses with a couple in Italy who became close friends, Judith said.

Instead of staying in their home in Italy as expected, Carroll and Judith were given the royal treatment staying at their friends’ hotel on the Adriatic enjoying the perks, Judith noted, of three Italian meals a day and an open bar.

“It was the highlight of our lives,” Judith said.

In Hawaii, Dillon was a substitute teacher at Kahului Elementary School. He had many hobbies including DIY construction projects, raising farm animals and keeping a very tidy garage, as Judith remembered.

He loved sports, history and cars. He was also on the senior softball team for the Maui Monarchs and Raiders team until 2007.

Since his death, Judith has been getting calls from Dillon’s former colleagues, students and teammates who said he changed their lives and inspired them to follow their passions.

He also was “extremely proud” of his kids and grandchildren, and always tried to make them happy, Judith said.

In the past few years he’d been planning to take them on a big Alaskan cruise, but as time wore on, he just couldn’t focus anymore and they never went, she said.

Dillon is survived by his wife, two daughters, two sons and four grandsons and one granddaughter, who was his “princess,” Judith said.

He was also very loving partner who bought his wife presents out-of-the-blue or just to lighten her mood whenever she was ill.

“He would do things like that, or leave me notes,” she said. “ I know he loved me, even though he was so sick in the end.”

Dillon died on Feb. 4 in a Maui hospice surrounded by loved ones. He was 85.

His family will hold a celebration of life on Saturday, March 18 at the Hanna Boys Center in Sonoma. The memorial is open to all family and friends.

“He was my best friend, and we did everything together ― everything,” Judith said, tearing up. “That’s what’s going to be most hard for me.”

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.