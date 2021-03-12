Former Rohnert Park police officers charged with extortion

Two former Rohnert Park police officers were indicted Friday morning on federal charges of extortion under the color of authority, a stunning revelation following years of allegations some of the city’s public safety officers had robbed highway drivers of cash and marijuana during traffic stops.

Former Sgt. Brendon Tatum and his former drug enforcement partner Officer Joseph Huffaker appeared in separate back-to-back hearings held virtually for U.S. District Court Judge Sallie Kim to unseal the three-count felony indictments against them.

Tatum, who goes by his middle name Jacy, was also charged with falsifying records and tax fraud, and he faces a maximum of 45 years in federal prison. Huffaker, 36, could face up to 20 years in federal prison, Assistant U.S. Attorney Cynthia Frey said during the hearing.

Both men were out of custody and allowed to remain free.

The indictment is dramatic validation of claims that have dogged the city for the last several years that its officers were engaged in criminal activity.

City officials responded to a request for comment with a written statement emphasizing the city’s full cooperation with federal investigators, who were focused on past activity and a “now defunct marijuana interdiction program.”

“The City of Rohnert Park does not tolerate corrupt and unethical practices within the ranks of its employees, particularly its sworn peace officers and those officers involved in today’s charges are no longer employed by the City,” according to the statement from Assistant City Manager Don Schwartz.

Early last year, Rohnert Park paid $1.5 million to settle federal civil rights lawsuits from eight drivers who said the Public Safety Department’s officers — including Tatum and Huffaker — robbed them of money and marijuana during roadside stops.

Tatum and Huffaker left the department amid mounting allegations they were exploiting official missions to intercept the flow of illegal marijuana and cash to keep some of the contraband for themselves.

The city has since gone through a cascade of changes. Tatum resigned in June 2018, followed closely by the abrupt departure of longtime Public Safety Director Brian Masterson.

Rohnert Park paid $75,000 for Huffaker to resign in 2019 after an internal investigation found he “engaged in misconduct that warrants termination.”

The city hired an independent auditor and on those recommendations overhauled its evidence booking process and strengthened its methods for supervising officers.

In a 23-page indictment, federal prosecutors said Tatum and Huffaker "extorted marijuana and cash from drivers on Highway 101 under color of official right, threatening to arrest drivers if they contested his seizures of their property, which he then kept for himself without reporting or checking into evidence.“

Some of these traffic stops were recorded on the officers’ body cameras though the contraband marijuana and cash were not reported to the department or booked into evidence, federal prosecutors said.

Federal investigators believe Tatum failed to report “at least $443,059 in cash deposits for the tax year 2016 for which there is probable cause to believe were derived from his extortion scheme,” the complaint said.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com.