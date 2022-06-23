Former Santa Rosa chiropractor sentenced to 10 years in prison for sex crimes

A former Santa Rosa chiropractor, convicted of sexually assaulting eight female patients and who fled to Mexico during his 2017 jury trial, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Darius Bunyad, 41, of Petaluma was sentenced Monday by Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Dana Simonds to the maximum prison sentence for six counts of felony sexual battery by fraud and other offenses, according to a Wednesday statement from the District Attorney’s Office.

Simonds also ordered Bunyad to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

“The behavior that you engaged in was devastating to the victims,” Simonds said, according to the District Attorney’s Office. She added that he “had not shown true remorse.”

The charges stemmed from “treatments” Bunyad provided at his Santa Rosa sports medicine practice between 2012 and 2015, during which authorities said the man “touched his victims’ breasts and other parts of their bodies, all while under the guise that it was for the purposes of legitimate chiropractic treatment,” according to the statement.

Bunyad’s eight victims included five minors, the youngest was 15. Some of them worked for Bunyad at his chiropractic office.

Bunyad was convicted in absentia in March 2017 after he fled the area during his jury trial.

Almost two years after the verdict, he was arrested in Mexico and extradited to Sonoma County.

He was originally arrested in 2015 after police investigated a report from a Cardinal Newman High School counselor who heard a description of his procedures from a student.

During Monday’s sentencing hearing, court personnel read aloud statements from three of the victims that described the long-term trauma Bunyad had caused them, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

A father of one of the victims also told the court that after his daughter had been sexually groomed by Bunyad, she was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and became suicidal.

