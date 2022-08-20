Former Santa Rosa council member Jacobi to run for District 6 seat in November

A former Santa Rosa council member will challenge the incumbent-backed candidate to represent northwest District 6 on the City Council.

Veronica Jacobi met Wednesday’s extended deadline to file necessary paperwork to qualify for the Nov. 8 ballot.

Signatures were due by Aug. 12 but the filing deadline was extended through Aug. 17 in two races where the incumbent didn’t file.

Jacobi is one of two candidates seeking the seat held by Tom Schwedhelm, who is not seeking a third term. Schedhelm retired as the city’s police chief in 2013 before being elected to the council in 2014.

He has endorsed Jeff Okrepkie, founder of the Coffey Strong, the neighborhood group founded in the aftermath of the 2017 Tubbs Fire.

In total, nine candidates are running for four of seven council seats. Voters will elect someone to fill the remaining two years of Jack Tibbett’s term in District 3 and elect council members in Districts 2, 4 and 6.

Jacobi, 64, served one term on the City Council from 2006 to 2010. She ran unsuccessfully for the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors in 2012 and more recently for state Assembly.

She is a mechanical engineer and energy management consultant and has championed efforts to combat climate change and conserve water and energy on and off the council.

Jacobi said she decided to run to give voters in District 6, where she has lived since March, a choice and to address the climate emergency.

Climate change is one of the city’s top goals and she has the background to serve as a leader on the topic, she said.

She wants the city to become carbon neutral and implement programs that would encourage agricultural practices that reverse climate change impacts and the creation of food forests and community garden spaces that lead to greater food security.

Homelessness and housing are two other issues she wants to address and she would support programs to welcome tiny homes to the city.

Jacobi said she wants to serve as a bridge builder and bring people of different political backgrounds together to address city issues. She recently registered as an independent voter, dropping her former affiliation as a Democrat — a move that she said reflected her intent to address everyone’s needs, she said.

Races for local offices are nonpartisan, meaning candidates’ political affiliations are not listed on ballots.

In addition to Jacobi, Mason Rossiter, a 20-year-old political science student at Santa Rosa Junior College, filed nomination papers by Wednesday’s deadline to run in the race for southeastern District 2, where longtime Council member John Sawyer is retiring.

