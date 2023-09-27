Former Santa Rosa musician helps old instruments play new tunes

In 1986, he made his business official and rented a tiny warehouse-like space off Llano Road on the western edge of Santa Rosa.

Under the auspices of a company named Dave’s Music Workshop, Dave Haymaker fixes mostly band instruments — trumpets, trombones, French horns, flutes, clarinets and oboes. Occasionally, he'll take on a project to rehabilitate some string instruments like guitars, violins and cellos.

Dave Haymaker is like a magician for musical instruments.

School districts, music shops and musicians bring him their old, worn out or broken instruments, and Haymaker does whatever he can to breathe new life into them.

He’s been doing it consistently since 1986, estimating he’s fixed thousands — if not tens of thousands — of instruments in that time.

The 71-year old bearded legend works these wonders from a tiny workshop in an office park on the western edge of Santa Rosa, almost in Sebastopol. His goal is simple: To breathe new life into older instruments and, in the process, get young people excited about practicing and sharpening their passions and craft.

“You can’t make music without an instrument that works the way it’s supposed to work,” he said. “That’s where I come in.”

He’s a one-man show

Haymaker’s career in instrument repair began on the other side of the industry — as a musician.

Originally from the Mojave Desert, Haymaker came to Sonoma County in 1974. Back then, he played all over the Bay Area as a singer, rhythm guitarist, and harmonicist in several bands including the Lizard Kings and the Ravons. Life was good during this era but the income wasn’t steady. In the mid-1980s, Haymaker set out to find something more stable.

A friend turned him on to the idea of fixing instruments — this would enable Haymaker to work with his hands and stay close to music.

He started the service at local flea markets such as Midgley’s Country Flea Market in Sebastopol.

In 1986, he made his business official, naming his endeavour Dave’s Music Workshop and rented a tiny warehouse-like space off Llano Road on the western edge of Santa Rosa.

Over the years that followed, Haymaker built the business gradually, taking on work from local school districts and the Luther Burbank Center of the Arts, as well as private customers from all over Sonoma County. For 36 years and counting, he has run the business as a one-man show.

By the start of 2020, Haymaker’s business was doing well. Then, of course, COVID-19 changed everything. Like most businesses, Dave’s Music Workshop took a huge hit during the countywide lockdowns, in part because all of Haymaker’s business from school districts suddenly dried up.

“I got a loan but never used it and paid it back,” said the man with the gray mutton-chop sideburns. “That was a tough time, for sure.”

Shop full of throwback items

Today, Sonoma County school district business represents about half of Haymaker’s project load.

Specific tasks vary depending on the work order. Sometimes, particularly with brass instruments, he’ll simply need to perform a thorough cleaning to remove naturally occurring lime and scale. This means taking apart the instrument, scrubbing it by hand, dipping it in a solution that is effectively an acid bath, then putting it back together.

For woodwinds, most jobs include replacing pads beneath the keys. He also hammers out dents and fixes air leaks, which if not addressed can impact the overall sound an instrument makes.

Most jobs take between one and two hours; the average ticket costs between $50 and $100.

Haymaker does most of this work at one of two wooden benches that he built on either side of his workshop. The bench of the east side of the workshop sees the most action; behind it is a wall of tools that include files, awls, hammers, mandrels and more.

There’s also a collection of cleaning materials. One, from a company named EDFRED, is what Haymaker uses to clean brass mouthpieces.

The rest of the workshop is eclectic; wood shingles line the interior walls, and towers of cases of old instruments, which he calls these “bone piles”, are stacked toward the back. The “taxidermied” head of a jackalope — a fictional character that is a cross-between a jackrabbit and an antelope — oversees everything. Haymaker said, “Every workshop needs a jackalope.”

Several pieces of equipment in the workshop look like they were beamed into the future from the 1970s and early 1980s. A clock radio provides the time, while a dual cassette stereo system provides the space with tunes.

Come to think of it, everything is “old-school” around Haymaker’s place — from the flashy orange carpet to the way he writes up work orders by hand.

“I like doing things the old ways,” he said.