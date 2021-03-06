Former Santa Rosa officer convicted in domestic violence case

A former Santa Rosa police officer was convicted of felony false imprisonment on Friday for a February 2020 arrest involving his girlfriend at the time, as well as subsequent DUI that occurred eight months later.

Matthew Meloche, 41, pleaded guilty to the false imprisonment charge before a Sonoma Superior Court judge during the Friday hearing, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release. Per the terms of the plea deal, he will serve no time in jail but will be on probation for three years as a first-time offender.

The case stemmed from his arrest on Feb. 2, 2020, in which Meloche was accused of using his truck to force a vehicle driven by a woman he was dating off the road and block her from leaving.

The woman put her vehicle in reverse to try to drive around Meloche, to which he responded to by driving his truck into the side of her car, prosecutors said.

His actions were captured on a Ring doorbell camera, according to the news release.

The woman tried to drive away but her vehicle was struck by Meloche’s car again a few blocks away, catching the attention of nearby witnesses who called 911, the statement said.

Santa Rosa officers responded to the calls but handed the case over to the Sonoma County Sherriff’s Office when they realized that Meloche, an off-duty patrol officer within their own department, was involved.

“This defendant’s actions put the victim at risk when he used his vehicle as a weapon,” Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch said in a prepared statement. “He further endangered the public by driving under the influence of alcohol. His status as a law enforcement officer in no way excused or mitigated the illegal nature of his acts.”

Meloche was placed on administrative leave immediately after his arrest and had not returned to work for the police department since his departure from the agency, Santa Rosa Police spokesman Sgt. Chris Mahurin said.

As of Friday afternoon, Mahurin could not immediately answer questions about what lead to Meloche’s departure and if it was related to his arrest.

Mahurin said the Santa Rosa Police Department launched an internal affairs investigation to determine whether Meloche, who was a patrol officer, violated any department policies, though Mahurin also declined to say what the internal affairs investigation concluded.

Meloche was arrested again on Oct. 31 after he was seen driving over 90 mph and swerving on Highway 101, the news release said. A blood alcohol test found he was twice over the legal blood alcohol limit and he was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

He entered a no contest plea for the DUI charge on Friday, court records show.

In addition to the probation, Meloche will be required to attend a 52-week anger management program and first offender DUI driver program as a result of the convictions, the District Attorney’s Office said. He returns to court on April 22 for a formal sentencing.

Neither Meloche or his attorney, Andrew Martinez, could be immediately reached for comment by phone and email Friday afternoon.

The California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, which certifies peace officers in the state, did not respond to an email requesting information about Meloche’s certification status and current employment.

He first worked at the Santa Rosa Police Department as a trainee between January 2008 and May of that year before being promoted to an officer, information released by the commission prior to Friday showed.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.