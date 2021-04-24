Former Santa Rosa police officer sentenced to probation in domestic violence case

A former Santa Rosa police officer has been sentenced to three years of probation after pleading guilty to felony false imprisonment in a February 2020 domestic violence case involving his girlfriend at the time, as well as a subsequent DUI.

Matthew Meloche, 41, will also be required to complete a 52-week domestic violence court program, said Brian Staebell, Sonoma County chief deputy district attorney, on Friday.

Meloche was not sentenced to further jail time. He spent one day in jail at the time he was arrested, Staebell said. The sentencing Thursday was in line with the plea deal worked out at the time Meloche pleaded guilty at a Sonoma County Superior Court hearing last month.

A call to Meloche’s attorney, Andrew Martinez, was not immediately returned. Meloche also could not be reached for comment.

Meloche was arrested Feb. 2, 2020, after being accused of using his truck to force a vehicle driven by his girlfriend off the road in order to block her from leaving. When the woman tried to drive around Meloche, he drove his truck into the side of her car, prosecutors said. After she fled, he followed her and rammed her car again.

Meloche, a patrol officer, was off duty at the time of the incident. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office took over the case after responding Santa Rosa officers realized one of their own officers was involved.

The former officer was arrested again on suspicion of DUI after he was stopped Oct. 31 while driving more than 90 mph on Highway 101. A blood alcohol test found he was twice over the legal blood alcohol limit. He had entered a no-contest plea to the charge at the March 5 hearing.

Meloche was placed on administrative leave after his arrest, and has not returned to work since he left on Dec. 22, according to Santa Rosa Police Department officials.

The department conducted an internal affairs investigation to determine whether Meloche had violated any department policies, but would not release the results of the probe, saying the report included confidential information.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.