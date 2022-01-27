Former school board member blasts Old Adobe school district after superintendent’s exit

A Petaluma superintendent’s high-profile departure last month was the result of “weaponized racism,” a former school board member said in an explosive new interview that offers the greatest detail to date into the reasons for Sonjhia Lowery’s exit.

Former Old Adobe Union school board member Heather Burton told the Argus-Courier it wasn’t Lowery’s performance, but her work on equity and inclusion that sparked discomfort among some in the school community and pushback from the board.

“It’s just been two years of methodical, weaponized racism and attacking,” said Burton, who resigned in protest two weeks ago. “It just became too unbelievably toxic.”

Lowery, a Black woman whose tenure as the district’s top educator was mired in clashes with parents and the teachers union, was hired in June 2020 to help guide Petaluma’s second-largest district through unprecedented upheaval.

Less than two years later, on Dec. 30, she signed a separation agreement with the district that will pay her more than $200,000 to leave the eastside Petaluma elementary school district in the middle of her contract.

The board’s decision to draw up a separation agreement capped a tumultuous 18-month period highlighted by sharp public critiques over Lowery’s leadership, including the district’s response to COVID-19, which left hundreds of students quarantining at home during the fall semester.

But Burton circled Lowery’s efforts to build a foundation of equity and inclusivity within the 1,900-student, five-campus elementary school district as central to the pushback. Rather than empower the superintendent they hired, in part, to bolster equity and inclusion efforts at the 42% Latino district, Burton said board members balked.

“When the work came up, and the pain and discomfort started, the board was not willing to stand up and say, ‘No, this is work we need to do,’” Burton said. “They basically said, ‘Stop making people uncomfortable.’”

District leaders have chosen not to comment on the impetus for the decision to split with Lowery, which came after months of conflict, including a vote of no confidence from the Old Adobe Teachers Association and fraught negotiations with the teachers union last spring.

Old Adobe school board President Patsy Knight did not respond to an email and phone message seeking comment on the new allegations. She has previously said the separation agreement prevents her from discussing the reasons for Lowery’s exit, and precludes either side from making disparaging remarks about the other.

Lowery has not returned messages seeking comment.

As part of the agreement, the district agreed to pay Lowery a lump sum of $174,170, representing 10 months of Lowery’s regular salary, as well as $14,807 in health benefits and $14,407 in vacation pay.

The total of more than $203,380 reflects the district’s obligations under the July 2020 contract it signed with Lowery when she was hired, according to that contract, which was obtained by the Argus-Courier via a records request.

The board officially parted ways with Lowery during a Jan. 4 emergency meeting. It also tapped former Old Adobe Superintendent Craig Conte as interim superintendent.

Conte will be paid $906 per day, up to a maximum of $48,428 — a number that represents the retiree earnings cap — through March 15.

Knight said things have gotten “more calm” since Lowery’s exit, and she defended the decision by the district to potentially pay three superintendents in a single calendar year.

“I think it was to the good of both parties,” Knight said. “It’s more prudent, I guess, to do what you need to do.”

Although Burton ultimately voted to approve the separation agreement, saying that there was no path forward for the two sides, she expressed regret at the deterioration of a once-promising relationship.

Burton said the Old Adobe Teachers Association, led by President Diane Wolmuth, protested the Lowery hire from the beginning, lamenting the board’s decision to bring someone in “from outside the district.”

The animus continued into Lowery’s first full year with the district, when Wolmuth defended the union’s first vote of no confidence in a superintendent by pointing to Lowery’s commute from Sacramento and lack of facetime with staff members.

Wolmuth, who did not respond to multiple emails seeking comment for this story, previously told the Argus-Courier the teachers union was prepared to support Lowery when she was hired. But she also acknowledged the Lowery’s status as an outsider was a challenge.

“I think we all went in with open arms, open eyes,” Wolmuth said, when asked whether teachers gave Lowery a fair shot. “I just think it’s a big job, and by not hiring local, it’s just difficult.”