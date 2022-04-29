Former Sebastopol mayor pleads not guilty to child sex crimes

The former mayor of Sebastopol, who is accused of multiple counts of child sexual assault, pleaded not guilty to all charges in Sonoma County court Thursday morning.

Robert Jacob, who appeared virtually before Judge Christopher Honigsberg, is set to return to court in September for a jury trial.

Jacob, 41, is charged with eight offenses that involve sexual misconduct with a child under 16, including lewd and lascivious acts with a child, contact with a minor with intent to commit a sex crime and distributing/showing harmful matter of a minor.

His new not guilty pleas on Thursday pertain to additional allegations in charging documents filed by the prosecution since March when a judge determined the case would go to trial.

Jacob's defense attorney Chris Andrian has previously argued that inconsistencies in the alleged victim’s statements made to authorities and during court testimony make his account unreliable.

The charges stem from reported incidents that occurred between December 2019 and March 2021 in Sebastopol.

In a court hearing in March, the alleged victim, who The Press Democrat is not identifying because he is a minor, testified that Jacob touched him sexually multiple times, sent him nude photos and invited unknown men to have sex with him.

You can reach Staff Writer Emily Wilder at 707-521-5337 or emily.wilder@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @vv1lder.