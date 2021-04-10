Former Sebastopol mayor Robert Jacob arrested on suspicion of sex with a child

Cannabis entrepreneur and former Sebastopol Mayor Robert Jacob was arrested Saturday morning on suspicion of sex with a child aged 14 or 15, as well as a range of other crimes involving sex with minors.

Sebastopol Police Chief Kevin Kilgore confirmed the arrest of the former mayor by phone Saturday afternoon and released a statement with initial information about the allegations.

Kilgore said that on March 30, police received information of possible sexual assaults that occurred in the city between December 2019 and March 2021.

“Right now that investigation is ongoing for a determination as to the number of victims,” Kilgore said.

Jacob, 44, was arrested about 7 a.m. Saturday. Police said they contacted Jacob in the 7400 block of Woodland Avenue and took him into custody on an arrest warrant outlining several felony sexual assault crimes against a minor.

Jacob was transported to the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility and is being held without bail.

Police said anyone with information is asked to contact Sebastopol police at 707-829-4400 and refer to Report #21-0220.

Jacob was listed as an inmate at the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of five felonies and one misdemeanor. The offenses include sex with a minor and transporting a minor for the purposes of having sex with them, distribution of child pornography and soliciting a minor for lewd purposes.

The suspected crimes included one count each of penal codes 266j; 288(c)(1); 288.2(a)(1); 288.2(a)(2); 288.4(a)(1); and 289(i).

Current Sebastopol Mayor Una Glass said she was notified of the arrest by the city manager and Chief Kilgore. But she said she was not informed of the specific allegations or offenses.

"He's no longer on our city council," Glass said. "This is very, very disappointing and I hope the victims of anything that he has done are taken care...it's extremely disappointing."

Jacob, who founded the Sebastopol medical marijuana dispensary Peace in Medicine in 2007, was elected to the city council in 2012. The following year he was selected mayor by the council members, making history as one of the first mayor in the nation with a background in the medical marijuana industry.

In March of 2016, Jacob he took a leave of absence to care for his ailing mother and stepped down from his role with Peace in Medicine, which merged with Sparc marijuana dispensary in 2017.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.