Former Sebastopol mayor Robert Jacob charged with sexually assaulting children released on bail

Former Sebastopol Mayor Robert Jacob, who is charged with 11 felony counts of sexually assaulting and abusing minors, was released from custody on bail last week, according to court documents.

Jacob was ordered released on Thursday and is scheduled to return to Sonoma County Superior Court on May 6 for a plea hearing.

The former mayor and cannabis entrepreneur had been held at Sonoma County Jail on $620,000 bail. As terms of his release, he must wear a GPS device and make no contact with minors.

The charges against Jacob include five counts of lewd acts with a child ages 14 to 15 by a person at least 10 years older than them, two counts of procuring a child under the age of 16 for lewd acts and sexual penetration of someone under the age of 16.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian