Former Sebastopol mayor Robert Jacob pleads not guilty to child sex charges

Cannabis entrepreneur and former Sebastopol Mayor Robert Jacob pleaded not guilty Thursday morning to 11 felony charges related to child sexual assault.

As Jacob stood mute at his hearing in Sonoma County Superior Court, his attorney Chris Andrian entered the not guilty pleas, according to Chief Deputy District Attorney Brian Staebell.

The charges against Jacob include five counts of lewd acts with a child ages 14 to 15, by a person who is at least 10 years older, two counts of procuring a child under the age of 16 for lewd acts and sexual penetration of someone under the age of 16.

Jacob will remain on pretrial release from custody.

He is due back in court at 9 a.m. June 8, when a date will be set for his preliminary hearing, said Staebell.

