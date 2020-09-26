Former Sebastopol police officer alleges sexual harassment in lawsuit

A former Sebastopol police officer has filed a sexual harassment and discrimination suit against the city and recent Acting Police Chief Greg DeVore, citing a culture broadly inhospitable to her as the sole woman on the 15-member force.

Vanessa Murphy worked in the department for five years before she was fired this year in connection with an investigation her superiors deemed inadequate.

In her Aug. 18 lawsuit, Murphy claimed DeVore continuously harassed her and, on one occasion, sexually assaulted her, leading to retaliation and, eventually, her termination over the recommendations of two sergeants.

The city has formally denied the allegations in a legal response filed last week in Sonoma County Superior Court.

DeVore, 61, was relieved of his acting chief role the day the suit was filed but remains a Sebastopol police lieutenant “in good standing with the city,” said City Manager Larry McLaughlin, who also serves as city attorney.

“We have done a full and complete investigation,” McLaughlin said, noting that city officials could not comment further on pending litigation or the findings of their investigation.

In a 29-page complaint seeking damages of $10 million, Murphy claims she was the subject of a “textbook case of sex discrimination,” saying she was denied duties, assignments and respect accorded her male colleagues.

Murphy, 37, alleged she was subjected to pervasive comments suggesting she was ill-suited for the job, as a woman, and contends she was marginalized professionally and socially. She was expected to pick up tasks that did not fall to other officers such as cleaning the break room and found herself denied timely backup from other officers when requested, the suit alleges.

She says she was often kept on the periphery of major cases or traffic collisions, assigned work equivalent to that performed by volunteers and denied dozens of requests for training, though male officers were sent away for such advancement “for weeks at a time.”

She said she was frequently told to “know your place” — a refrain she understood as an insistence she remain subordinate to male colleagues of the same rank, though she has two undergraduate degrees, a master’s degree in teaching and education and is trained in jujitsu, according to the lawsuit. A running department joke described her as being on “Island Vanessa,” her lawsuit states.

The most serious allegations involve DeVore, who was a sergeant when Murphy joined the department in late 2015. He was later promoted to lieutenant and, last winter, made acting chief.

Murphy alleges that throughout her tenure he would stand near or next to her unnecessarily, would block her exit from a room, or would linger in the hall outside the women’s locker room, according to the suit. Sometimes, he would show up on calls, off-duty and in plain clothes, outside of any official capacity. He also made comments about her appearance, she alleged.

On Nov. 28, 2018, she was responding to a juvenile who was passed out on a bus stop bench across from the police station, suffering from alcohol poisoning. Murphy was bent over trying to wake the person, when DeVore arrived in plain clothes and pushed against her from behind, rubbed her lower back and whispered so close to her that her ear got wet. “Hurry up and call medical so we can talk about that ass in my office,” DeVore said, according to her lawsuit.

She reported the incident to an unidentified fellow officer and to the union president, according to the suit, and it’s unclear if DeVore knew she had informed others of the allegation. But he saw how upset she was when she returned to the station immediately afterword, and thereafter attempted to dissuade her from sharing with others what had happened, she said.

DeVore did not return two phone calls seeking comment for this story.

When Murphy sprained her ankle days later, it set off months of wrangling with the department over her medical leave and pay, the suit says.

During 2017 and early 2018, Murphy also was the subject of three internal affairs investigations and was cleared in all of them, including one in which she was accused of having some kind of beauty treatment while on duty, the suit says.

Finally, a June 2019 arrest she made in a domestic violence case involving violation of a restraining order came under scrutiny for lack of required probable cause, resulting in her termination this April, though the supervising officer who authorized the arrest was not fired, her suit states. She says two sergeants believe the problem could have been resolved with additional training, and says many male officers with previous violations have not been fired.

McLaughlin said DeVore’s removal as acting chief had nothing to do with Murphy’s allegations, but rather the need to have him back in his role as lieutenant.

He said the search for a permanent chief had been delayed months beyond what had been expected by the coronavirus pandemic, so the city decided to look outside for an acting chief. Retired Dixon Police Chief Don Mort, who most recently served as a coordinator at Napa Valley College’s Criminal Justice Training Center, agreed to take on the role Aug. 18.

“We were short-handed,” McLaughlin said, adding that a retired Santa Rosa police lieutenant was brought on board, as well.

The lawsuit nonetheless comes during a turbulent year for the department, which follows the Sebastopol police union’s Sept. 16, 2019, no-confidence vote in then-Chief James Conner, whose December retirement paved the way for DeVore’s ascension to acting chief.

Conner had taken over for Chief Jeff Weaver, a 28-year department veteran who retired in November 2017.

Weaver said last week there had been a point more than a decade ago when the department employed three female officers, including one who worked until retirement, another who took a better-paying job at the Sheriff’s Office and another who would have been the next patrol officer promoted to supervisor except she was hired and promoted by a Marin County agency before an opening occurred in Sebastopol.

He said he was never aware of any workplace harassment, though he “was very sensitive to those kinds of potentialities.”

Weaver also said the only problem he was ever made aware of was a concern raised years ago about the placement of a mirror in the women’s locker room that might have impeded the privacy of officers inside when the door was opened. He said a heavy, dark privacy curtain was hung within 24 hours, correcting the problem.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.