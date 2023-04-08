Former SF fire commissioner beaten with a metal pipe in San Francisco

Former San Francisco Fire Commissioner Don Carmignani was reportedly beaten with a metal object Wednesday night in the Marina District, Catherine Stefani, District 2 supervisor, which includes the Marina area, said in a statement.

The San Francisco Police Department said a 53-year-old man was attacked with a metal pipe near the area of Magnolia and Laguna streets. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Officers arrived in the area about 7:20 p.m for a report of aggravated assault. Officers subsequently received a description of the suspect, allowing other responding SFPD officers to locate the suspect in the area of Laguna and Lombard streets, the department said.

Stefani said she was in close contact with SFPD officers the night of the attack. She added that she shared photos sent to her with SFPD, which helped officers arrest a 24-year-old suspect in the attack.

The suspect was arrested and booked into San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and battery causing serious bodily injury, SFPD said.

The attack comes after Cash App founder Bob Lee was fatally stabbed earlier this week, sparking community concern about violent crime in San Francisco.