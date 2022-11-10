Former SF Giant Aubrey Huff getting clobbered in school board race

Former San Francisco Giants star Aubrey Huff, who's become infamous for being a right-wing troll since retiring from his career in professional baseball, is badly losing his school board race in the Southern California city of Solana Beach as of Wednesday morning

Preliminary election results from Tuesday's general election show that Huff's opponent, longtime incumbent Debra Schade, is leading Huff 80.6% to 19.4%.

The election results are unsurprising, and such an outcome had been expected from the time Huff first filed to run for office. A San Diego Union-Tribune analysis of this year's June primary election shows that there isn't a single Solana Beach precinct in which Republicans outnumber Democrats. Huff ran in the coastal portion of Solana Beach, and the Tribune analysis shows Democrats have a double-digit voter registration advantage in all of Solana Beach's coastal precincts.

Huff appeared to be relying on star power to win the race — he wrote "Retired Professional Athlete" on his filing paperwork — but it's clear his very public right-wing views didn't sit well with voters, even in the non-partisan race for a school board seat. Before being suspended from Twitter late last year for repeatedly violating the platform's COVID-19 misinformation policy, Huff was known for highly inflammatory posts. He went viral for one posted in November 2019 that showed him at a shooting range with his two sons.

"Getting my boys trained up on how to use a gun in the unlikely event @BernieSanders beats @realDonaldTrump in 2020," Huff wrote. "In which case knowing how to effectively use a gun under socialism will be a must."

He posted another controversial tweet in January 2020 after learning that the Giants had promoted Alyssa Nakken to be an assistant coach, making her the first full-time female assistant coach in the history of Major League Baseball.

"I got in trouble for wearing a thong in my own clubhouse when female reporters were present," he wrote. "Can't imagine how it will play out with a full time female coach running around. This has #metoo & #BelieveAllWomen written all over it ... Couldn't imagine taking baseball instruction from an ex female softball player."

It's unclear why Huff thought he could win elected office in a deep-blue city after his past controversies.