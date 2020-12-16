Former Sonoma City Councilmember David Cook pleads ‘not guilty’ to child-molestation charges

Former Sonoma City Councilmember David Cook appeared in court on Dec. 15 and entered a plea of “not guilty“ to three felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14, stemming from incidents that allegedly took place between April 1 and Oct. 22 of this year. He will next appear in court on Jan. 13 to set a date for a preliminary hearing.

Cook, 53, has been out on $250,000 bail since the morning after his arrest on Oct. 27.

On Oct. 26, Sonoma police received a report of a sexual assault of a minor from an address on the west side of town at 12:25 p.m. After officers questioned Cook and took an initial report, the investigation was turned over to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office’s Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault unit, Sonoma Police Chief Orlando Rodriguez said.

The following day, that team concluded that there was enough evidence to arrest Cook on suspicion of sexual assault of a minor, a felony, according to Rodriguez.

Former Councilmember David Cook. (Photos by Robbi Pengelly/Index-Tribune)

At that time, Sgt. Juan Valencia of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, said that detectives believe it was an isolated incident involving one victim.

The victim is being identified only as Jane Doe.

Cook answered the charges at the Sonoma County Courthouse on Tuesday, Dec. 15 in front of Superior Court Judge Dana Beernik-Simonds, accompanied by his attorney, Chris Andrian of Santa Rosa. Andrian is one of Northern California’s more well-known criminal defense attorneys; according to his website, he has tried more than 150 jury trials in state and federal courts.

Deputy District Attorney Ashley Hendron will represent the Sonoma Couny District Attorney’s office in Cook’s case.

Attorney Chris Andrian points to his client Sonoma County Supervisor Efren Carrillo during a hearing in 2013. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)

The complaint filed by the District Attorney’s Office alleges three acts of molestation in the specified time period. In one instance, Cook placed the child’s hand on his penis, according to the complaint, and on two other occasions he is accused of “rubbing her butt,” court documents show.

Cook served on the Sonoma City Council from 2013 to 2020 and was mayor in 2015. He did not seek a third term in the Nov. 3 election.

If convicted, Cook could face up to eight years in prison.

In Cook’s previous court appearance on Nov. 6, he declined to enter a plea. Judge Simonds read a criminal protective order, stressing three conditions of Cook’s continued release on bail: That he relinquish any firearms in his possession; that he wouldn’t attempt to pressure the girl to not participate in the case against him; and that he have no contact in any way with her.

Cook told the judge firearms he owns had been seized at the time of his arrest.

Cook’s wife Kiersten Wallace filed a restraining order against him on Thursday, Nov. 5, according to court documents.

Cook has served as a City Council member in Sonoma since 2012 and was the city’s mayor in 2015. He considered resigning from the council in 2018 and in March unsuccessfully challenged Susan Gorin for the 1st District seat on the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors. He did not run for a third term on the City Council.

Following his arrest, two of Cook’s council colleagues called for his resignation, but Cook did not resign, instead choosing to not attend his final meetings. On Dec. 14, he was replaced by Sonoma resident Jack Ding.

Cook will next appear in court in Santa Rosa in front of Judge Robert LaForge on Jan. 13.

Contact Lorna at lorna.sheridan@sonomanews.com.