Former Sonoma County church camp volunteer charged in FBI child porn probe

Redwood Empire Chapter of the California Association of Marriage and Family Therapists: www.recamft.org

ValorUS: formerly California Coalition Against Sexual Assault, a statewide coalition of rape crisis centers committed to ending sexual violence that has a California Rape Crisis Center Directory, www.valor.us

The FBI is looking for people who were victimized by a former Sonoma County church camp volunteer who has been charged in a child pornography investigation.

Christopher Wagner volunteered for two camps associated with the Community Church of Sebastopol over the course of about seven years. He volunteered at Camp Cazadero from 2007 to 2011 and Camp Tamarack from 2007 to 2014, the FBI said in an announcement.

Wagner was recently charged with possession of child sex abuse material, the FBI said.

Investigators believes he primarily targeted boys.

According to an FBI criminal complaint, a federal agent investigating online child pornography trafficking discovered that a user had requested at least three child pornography videos between May and June 2021.

In September, law enforcement served a subpoena on Comcast Cable Communications requesting information on the IP address user.

That’s when federal investigators connected Wagner to the case and got a search warrant for his home in Santa Rosa, according to the complaint.

Santa Rosa police searched Wagner’s home on Dec. 9 and found multiple files containing child pornography, the compliant said.

FBI officials are asking anyone who was victimized by Wagner or has information relevant to the investigation to fill out a form at bit.ly/37JpoXd.

"If you know of someone else who has possibly been victimized by Christopher Wagner, please encourage them to complete the form themselves,“ the FBI said.

Facebook pages for Camp Cazadero and Camp Tamarack shared the FBI’s announcement with the same message: “It is important we address this head on so we can support any victims who may come forward and also recognize the trauma this causes to us all.”

She added that the church camp’s policy is to always have at least two adults who have been background-checked when working with children. “We take it seriously,” Knuth added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.