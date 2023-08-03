A former Sonoma County correctional deputy who pleaded no contest last month to a felony count of possessing an assault weapon was sentenced Thursday in Sonoma County Superior Court in Santa Rosa.

Judge Laura Passaglia sentenced Adam Marlowe to 24 months of probation, plus 60 days in jail or under work release. He was not taken into custody and has until Oct. 1 to turn himself in to authorities.

Under the sentencing terms, Marlowe is not allowed to possess guns and must stay away from his girlfriend and her Windsor home, which were linked to an alleged domestic violence dispute that led to the discovery of the assault weapon.

Marlowe and his attorney, William Baird, declined to comment following Thursday’s brief sentencing hearing.

He was first charged on March 20 and also faced one count of transporting or manufacturing an assault weapon. That count was dismissed as part of a plea deal he made with the prosecution, which led to his July 7 conviction.

Misti Wood, a Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, verified Thursday that Marlowe no longer works for the agency.

It wasn’t immediately clear if he resigned or was terminated.

The conviction means his state decertification by California’s law enforcement accreditation body may likely be removed, stripping him of a license to carry a badge in the state.

As of Thursday, Marlowe’s certification was under “temporary suspension” on the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training website, which is updated Mondays.

The criminal matter stems from a Jan. 7 report of domestic violence at the Windsor home of Marlowe’s girlfriend, according to information filed by the Petaluma Police Department.

Windsor contracts for public safety services with the Sheriff’s Office.

Per department protocol, because Marlowe was employed with the Sheriff’s Office at the time of the incident, Petaluma police investigated the matter to avoid the appearance of impropriety or a conflict of interest.

An investigation began Jan. 13 after Marlowe’s girlfriend filed a restraining order against him. She told authorities he yelled at her and held her against her will in her bedroom for about 10 minutes on Jan. 7.

Marlowe denied the allegations when interviewed by investigators. He said he was seated during an argument and his girlfriend was allowed to leave the bedroom whenever she wanted, according to court records.

Police seized several guns from Marlowe’s home, including a rifle that was singled out in the investigative document filed in court. It showed the weapon was camouflage-colored and had no serial number.

Marlowe initially denied owning the gun and suggested it belonged to his girlfriend before admitting it belonged to him, according to court records.

His law enforcement certification was suspended on Feb. 15.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi