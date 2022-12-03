Subscribe

Former Sonoma County court executive sues state system, presiding judge, alleging discrimination, retaliation

Arlene Junior’s civil rights lawsuit comes after her departure as executive officer in May, when she says she was fired for reporting racist and improper workplace conduct by court employees and judges.|
PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 3, 2022, 9:42AM
The former top administrator of Sonoma County Superior Court is suing the state court system and Sonoma County’s presiding judge, alleging she faced workplace discrimination due to her race and was pushed out for reporting improper and racist behavior by court employees.

Arlene Junior, whose abrupt May departure as executive officer of Sonoma County Superior Court has been clouded in mystery, filed the civil rights lawsuit in U.S. District Court in San Francisco on Nov. 17.

The nine-page lawsuit names the superior court branch in Sonoma County — a state entity — and Presiding Judge Shelly Averill, who Junior says fired her May 17 following a disagreement over a staffing request made by another judge.

At the time, Junior, who is now 51, was one of the few Black executives serving at the top of local government.

“Judges, including Judge Shelly Averill, discriminated against Junior because of her race and terminated her in retaliation for blowing the whistle on judicial misconduct and the racist conduct of Sonoma Superior Court employees,” the lawsuit states.

Junior alleges the firing violated her rights under the First Amendment, the Fair Employment and Housing Act, the California Labor Code and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

She seeks undetermined punitive damages against Averill and the court system for loss of income and benefits, emotional distress, embarrassment and humiliation, and damage to her professional reputation and standing, among other costs.

“Arlene Junior has really been devastated by this experience,” her Oakland-based attorney Dan Siegel said in an interview. “She is the kind of person who has lived her whole life by the rules — working hard, doing her best, being a good citizen. Taking jobs of greater and greater responsibility. And performing those jobs with accomplishment.

“For her to be fired under these circumstances is really difficult for her.”

Averill, who as presiding judge has hiring and firing power over the court’s administrators, responded with an emailed statement.

“It is unfortunate that this matter is proceeding to litigation,” she wrote. “The Court made decisions after the conclusion of multiple investigations conducted by external investigation firms. We deny Ms. Junior’s allegations regarding the reasons for her termination. I will not be making any further comment pending the outcome of the litigation.”

The court executive officer is tasked with overseeing the administration of nonjudicial operations at the court, including personnel, budget, calendar, jury system and public relations. Junior managed 190 court employees and oversaw an annual budget of $29 million.

The lawsuit alleges she was repeatedly subjected to a workplace hostile to people of color.

The microaggressions, according to the suit, began almost immediately for Junior, who started on the job in Sonoma County in October 2017, after serving as civil division manager in Alameda County Superior Court.

In the fall of 2017, for example, Judge Gary Nadler told her that one of the Sonoma County Superior Court judges was concerned about her being Black and how she would fit into the community. Fewer than 2% of Sonoma County’s residents are African American.

Junior’s workplace conflicts escalated in 2019 after she hired Margaret Smith as director of the Criminal and Traffics Division, according to the suit. Smith “constantly challenged and undermined Junior’s authority and reported to white Judges rather than Junior,” the lawsuit contends.

Judges, including Averill, repeatedly treated Junior differently from non-Black employees, the complaint stated, “and failed to prevent Smith’s discriminatory conduct.”

Smith wound up filing two internal complaints against Junior citing a hostile work environment and retaliation, according to the suit. In looking into the first complaint, Junior’s suit claims, “investigators asked employees questions about whether Junior was angry, abrasive and unpleasant.”

Junior’s allegations come in the wake of troubling experiences reported by other people of color who had reached prominent positions in Sonoma County government around the same time.

When she resigned as executive director of Sonoma County’s Economic Development Board in October 2021, Sheba Person-Whitley cited a pattern of racial bias and mistrust that she said made working for the county untenable.

Another Black woman, Barbie Robinson, had resigned as director of the county’s Department of Health Services in the summer of 2021, taking a higher profile county position in Houston. A Black man initially tapped as Robinson’s favored replacement, Derrick Neal, said concerns about the treatment of minority department heads influenced his decision to back out of the recruitment process.

Also mentioned in the lawsuit, though seemingly tangential to its core claims, are revelations that another Sonoma County Superior Court judge, Robert LaForge, made inappropriate comments in his courtroom that were picked up in a recording posted to the court’s YouTube page.

That recording caught the judge hurling profanities and “discussing having a ‘watch party’ for a sex tape involving two public officials,” the suit alleges.

The purported sex tape was said to have portrayed disgraced former Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli and one of the seven women who at that time were accusing him of rape or other forms of sexual abuse, according to Siegel. The number of accusers has since increased to at least 14.

Junior’s suit alleges that it was she, after being alerted by a member of the public, who recognized LaForge’s voice on the tape; that the judge initially claimed the voice was not his but rather a simulation; that the court’s IT specialist recommended conducting a forensic analysis on the video; that LaForge then admitted it was indeed his voice; and that the court’s presiding judge at the time, Bradford DeMeo, instructed Junior to destroy the recording and drop the matter.

LaForge could not be reached for comment Friday, and Averill did not touch upon those allegations in her statement.

Junior’s 4½-year tenure in Sonoma County was bumpy.

The courts were in the midst of transitioning to a new electronic filing system when she arrived. Far more disruptive was the COVID-19 virus, which struck a little more than two years later. The pandemic shuttered court operations several times, facilitated new distancing requirements and exacerbated gaps in record keeping and staffing.

The record-keeping problems came to a head in March when local defense attorneys complained that delays in providing criminal court documents were hindering people’s efforts to move past convictions, obtain jobs and housing, and receive adequate legal representation.

As reported in a Press Democrat story at the time, Junior’s explanations seemed to contradict others within the court system, including those of Judge Averill.

She was placed on administrative leave in late April, and Averill acknowledged Junior’s departure on May 16, though she declined to state the circumstances that led to it.

According to the lawsuit, the chain of events that finally frayed Junior’s position at Sonoma County Superior Court began in April, when LaForge requested through a staff member to keep a particular court reporter out of his courtroom because the reporter couldn’t hear LaForge and caused distractions.

Junior and one of her assistants, Kwesi Williams, both believed the request was improper. On April 19, they went to LaForge’s courtroom to check the microphone levels.

The next day, Averill, as presiding judge, placed Junior on administrative leave, according to the suit. Averill subsequently fired her effective May 13. Junior filed a claim with the Sonoma County Superior Court in late September, but the Judicial Council of California denied it Oct. 14.

On Aug. 15, Robert Oliver, who had 15 years of experience as an administrator in superior courts in Napa, Contra Costa and Solano counties, was named Sonoma County Superior Court’s new executive officer. As Junior’s lawsuit notes, Oliver is white.

Junior’s attorney said the discriminatory treatment she endured in Sonoma County is especially troubling because of where it occurred.

“It’s disturbing for me to see this type of behavior in a court that’s there to protect the rights of everyone,” Siegel said. “I typically go before judges in superior courts to obtain some level of justice for my clients, and here is a victim of discrimination within one of those very courts.”

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.

