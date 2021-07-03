Former Sonoma County Sheriff K-9 Falko dies after two years in retirement

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to honor a former K-9 who died Tuesday.

Falko, a German Shepherd, died at 11 after retiring almost two years ago, according to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

“Falko had several successful deployments but was a very social and friendly dog,” the Facebook post reads. “He had a big heart and everyone loved him. He was enjoyed by many during numerous public events and school visits over his career.”

Falko arrived in Southern California from Germany in July 2011 and went to handler school with former Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Provost. They served as a pair for eight years before retiring together Oct. 8, 2019 on Falko’s 10th birthday.

“In retirement Falko relaxed and enjoyed the poolside life in Palm Springs,” the post reads. “He will be missed.”

Commenters on Facebook expressed their condolences for Falko’s friends at the Sheriff’s Office and for Provost.

“One of the best, sweetest dogs that has ever worked for the [Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office],” said Jennifer Nolan Abrao on Facebook. “Sorry for your loss Mark.”