Ex-sheriff’s deputy charged with killing man appears in court

Former Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy Charles Blount appeared in court for the first time Thursday since his arrest in the 2019 death of David Ward, marking the latest step in an unprecedented prosecution of a local law enforcement officer suspected of causing the death of someone they were trying to detain.

Blount, 61, appeared before Sonoma County Judge Robert LaForge and was charged with felony involuntary manslaughter and assault in his role as a peace officer.

Ward, 52, of Bloomfield, died after Blount placed him in a neckhold as he sat in the driver’s seat and bashed his head into the side of his car.

The encounter came at the tense end of an early morning high speed chase Nov. 27 involving Ward’s car, which had been reported stolen. Only after he was forcibly removed from the vehicle and unresponsive on the ground did deputies realize the driver was Ward, the vehicle's registered owner.

On Thursday, Blount did not enter a plea. His attorney, Harry Stern, asked the judge for more time because “the evidence is voluminous.” LaForge ordered Blount to return to court Dec. 14 for a pleading.

Blount, who served more than 19 years in the Sheriff’s Office, faces up to six years in prison if convicted.

Outside the courtroom, Blount walked away and Stern spoke on his behalf, defending his client’s actions and calling Ward’s death “tragic.”

Stern said he believes Blount’s actions were justifiable and said medical evidence will show he did not cause Ward’s death.

“If this case is decided on the evidence and the law, he will be exonerated,” Stern said. “If this case is decided on mob rule and anti-police sentiment, then we have a challenge.”

The Nov. 27 encounter began after another law enforcement officer spotted Ward’s Honda Civic, which he had reported stolen by an armed carjacker days earlier.

Ward had since recovered the vehicle but law enforcement had not been informed.

It’s unclear why Ward didn’t stop when law enforcement tried to pull him over. He led them on a 7-minute chase before being stopped on a dead-end street near his home.

Blount reached his arm through Ward’s open car window, wrapped his arm around the man’s neck and slammed his head into the side of the car as he tried to pull him out of the window. Another deputy shot Ward with a stun gun. Ward fell unconscious at the scene and died later at a hospital.

About one month later, Sheriff Mark Essick announced he intended to fire Blount, saying he found the deputy’s actions “extremely troubling.” The deputy resigned in February before the termination process was complete.

A coroner’s report into Ward’s death ruled it a homicide.

The charges were brought against Blount after a secret criminal grand jury heard the prosecution’s evidence against him. The 19-member panel returned a criminal indictment against Blount Oct. 30.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Nov. 2 and he turned himself in at the Sonoma County Jail that night. He was released on $50,000 bail.

Parts of the physical confrontation were captured on body-worn cameras of other deputies at the scene. Blount did not turn on his camera.

Ward’s mother has accused Blount of using excessive force against her son in a federal civil rights lawsuit filed in May. That case is pending.

You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.